Spring Hill brothers Jay and Vencent Rockwell earned honorable mention status, and Carthage, Gilmer and Kilgore all had representatives on the squad with the release of the 2019 Texas Associated Press Sports Editors Class 4A All-State Football Team.
The team was selected by APSE members based on nominations from coaches and media members from around the state and using regular-season statistics only.
Jay Rockwell represented Spring Hill on the offensive side as a receiver after caching 50 passes for 899 yards and 13 touchdowns. Vencent Rockwell was a defensive pick on the line, finishing the regular-season with 70 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two forced fumbles, four passes defended, an interception and 19 quarterback pressures.
State finalist Carthage had a pair of second team picks in offensive lineman Tee Kellum and linebacker Rayvon Ingram. Kellum graded out at 92 percent with 24 knockdowns, and Ingram recorded 93 tackles, nine tackles for loss, seven quarterback pressures, a forced fumble, two interceptions, two sacks and a defensive touchdown.
Athens offensive lineman Garrett Hayes (97 pancakes, 14 cut blocks, no sacks allowed, 93 percent grade) and Pleasant Grove defensive lineman Landon Jackson (78 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, seven for fumbles, three fumble recoveries, five passes defended) were the only first team picks from East Texas.
Earning honorable mention status on offense were linemen Blake Olivares of Gilmer and Kendale Thomas of Chapel Hill, receiver Kelvontay Dixon of Carthage. quarterbacks Kai Horton of Carthage and Ben Harmon of Pleasant Grove, running backs Bruce Garrett of Pleasant Grove and Nathan Sims of Athens and kicker Anthony Mejia of Pleasant Grove.
Defensive honorable mention picks were linemen Deundre Blanton of Kilgore, Marcus Burris of Pleasant Grove, Casey Irons of Gilmer and Quinton Owens of Carthage, linebacker Adrian Lacy of Chapel Hill and defensive back Cole Whitlock of Carthage.
Lampasas quarterback Ace Whitehead was named the Offensive Player of the Year, and Melissa linebacker Caden Hayes was the Defensive Player of the Year. Whitehead completed 165 of 235 passes for 2,625 yards, 35 touchdowns and three interceptions and rushed for 442 yards and 13 touchdowns. Hayes had 180 tackles, 39 tackles for loss, five fumble recoveries and 12 sacks.