The Spring Hill Panthers needed a win and some help to make the playoffs.
They got both on Friday, and the Panthers are headed to the postseason for the second year in a row after rolling past North Lamar, 54-8, and getting a win from Liberty-Eylau against Pittsburg.
Spring Hill moves to 5-5 overall and 2-3 in the district. North Lamar ends the season at 0-8 and 0-5.
Finding themselves in an 0-3 hole in District 8-4A Division II after an opening loss to Gilmer and then back-to-back forfeit losses due to COVID-19 protocols, the Panthers rebounded last week with a win over Pittsburg before cruising past North Lamar to end the regular season.
Friday’s game was never close.
Jax Stovall scored on a 2-yard run with 9:20 left in the opening quarter, and that opened the floodgates to a 23-point stanza for the homestanding Panthers.
The lead went to 9-0 after a safety on a North Lamar punt two minutes later, and Spring Hill made it 16-0 with 3:56 left in the opening quarter when Eric Morrow capped a 46-yard drive with a 3-yard run on a jet sweep.
Devaunte Powers got into the scoring act for Spring Hill just before the quarter ended, rambling in from 14 yards out to make it 23-0, and the Panthers pushed the cushion to 30-0 with 9:32 left in the second on a 39-yard TD run by Donovan Tennison.
Jose De La Cruz booted a 33-yard field goal with 5:38 left, and Stovall hit Tyrese Jones on a 28-yard scoring pass with 2:54 remaining to give Spring Hill a comfortable 40-0 halftime lead.
With 8:47 left in the third, Curtis Crowe scored on a 19-yard run after an interception by teammate Nick Alexander. That gave the Panthers a 47-0 lead, but North Lamar broke a five-game scoreless streak two minutes later on a 42-yard TD pass from Dawson Dority to Ayden Exum.
The Panthers capped the scoring with a 2-yard run by Zane Mason at the 1:33 mark to make the final 54-8.