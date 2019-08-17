Jonny Louvier was all smiles Saturday morning when he sat down at the field house to discuss the previous night’s controlled scrimmage between his Spring Hill Panthers and the Center Roughriders.
Spring Hill made the hour and a half drive south to debut Louvier’s brand-new program, and the final results were even better than the coach even anticipated.
The Panthers found the end zone on their first offensive snap of the glorified 80-play practice. Quarterback Gage White and Zach Henry paired up on a 70-yard rainbow.
All totaled, Spring Hill’s first team offense hit paydirt three times in 15 snaps. At the conclusion of a long ball-controlled drive, Malik Cooks pushed his way in from a couple yards out. White later found Jay Rockwell on a 18-yard fade route into the back corner of the end zone.
Spring Hill’s second team equaled the first team in touchdowns with three. Brian Vaca barged his way across the white line after seven consecutive called run plays. Ethan Tidwell connected with Donavan Tennison from four yards out for another score, while Cooks rounded things out with his second rushing TD of the evening.
On defense, Tennison added a fumble recovery. Logan Hutchins and Tyrese Jones each picked a pass. The Panther defense was solid throughout the scrimmage and only surrendered two scores on Center big plays.
Spring Hill hosts Tatum Thursday in a final tuneup before opening the 2019 season at Gladewater on Aug. 30.
Louiver offered some thoughts on what transpired Friday with his five takaways:
■ LN-J: Give your overall impression of the scrimmage:
JL: “For a scrimmage it went really well. We got a lot of good film and stuff we need to work on. We’ve been preaching since I got here to be tough and compete. We did that and that impressed me the most. On defense we were aligned wrong sometimes, but we had 11 guys running to the ball. On offense we screwed some things up, but we were going full speed when we did. That’s encouraging.”
■ LN-J: Thoughts on the play of your offense
JL: “I’m gonna say the offensive line was a big bright spot. That was where we had a lot of our focus. They weren’t a question mark because I knew they could play. To play as well as they did against Center is gonna be huge for their confidence and the overall confidence of our team. The line consists of Aaron Collier, Tony Natera, Brandon Krenek, Gavin Amerson, Colby Bowles and our tight end Kaden Rogers.”
■ LN-J: Thoughts on the play of your defense
JL: “They played at a very very fast pace. That was good to see. I wouldn’t single out any one individual. It was really a total team effort. The defensive line, much like our offensive line, was very impressive. It was nice just to see everyone flying to the ball.”
■ LN-J: Any real concerns going forward
JL: “It’s still about doing the little things right. I think the kids thought all the Chicken Express I bought them after the scrimmage was to be dumped on the bus floor. We’re gonna fix that on Monday. We want to get our kids to focus on the little things. That goes for our offensive and defensive performance as well. Focus on the little things and the big things take care of themselves. The alignment of your feet matters. It’s the details that matter, just like cleaning the bus up.”
■ LN-J: Your objective going into Thursday’s scrimmage against Tatum
JL: “We’re obviously want to take a step forward. We’ll expand the playbook a little bit. I want to see the kids handle new stuff and still play really fast. At times they may be confused, but I want to see them play fast. Even if you’re not sure what to do, still go at one hundred percent. That’s really where we’re at and just about taking a step forward.”