Spring Hill’s Thursday night scrimmage against Tatum offered some good (the controlled portion), some bad (the live portion) and a little bit of ugly (silly penalties).
Jonny Louvier, in his first year as Panther head coach, was willing to shoulder blame for any shortcomings that occurred in the final dress rehearsal and admitted he needed to do a better job.
“We need to improve at coaching, it’s on us. We didn’t prepare well for this scrimmage. From a football standpoint, the dumb penalties and mistakes we made on offense are frustrating,” Louiver said. “A lot of what we screwed up, we didn’t practice for this week. I took for granted we’d be able to do them and we didn’t. That’s really on me, not the kids.”
It was far from a complete disaster for the Panthers as they head into game week and a road to trip to Louiver’s hometown of Gladewater for their 2019 season opener Friday.
“We were playing fast and playing good early. I think the intensity from our kids needs to stay consistent. We’re more of a rollercoaster right now and we’ve got to be consistently at a high level,” said Louvier.
The Panthers dominated the controlled segment of the scrimmage. Unofficially, Spring Hill racked up 164 yards offense and scored twice in its 24 snaps, while Tatum failed to achieve 100 yards and were kept out of the end zone.
It was a different story, however, when the teams played two live 12-minute quarters. The Eagles held upper hand much of the live portion and outscored the Panthers 14-7.
“We’re gonna highlight the good things we did, but we’ve gotta learn from what we’re doing wrong get it fixed,” Louvier explained. “It’s new scheme on both sides of the ball. As coaches we’ve got to make sure they know what they’re doing so they can play fast.”
Four-year starter Gage White took the Panthers down the field with relative ease to start both the controlled and live sessions. The Eagle defense applied constant pressure of the senior captain and caused several hurried throws and forced a few sacks.
“We’ve been working for Gladewater and kind of looked as this as a glorified practice,” offered White. “We’ll take some good out of it and some negative. Definitely learned from the live half we’ve got to work on some things. There were just a bunch of mental errors we made. It’s all correctable..”
White looked sharp to start play. He took Spring Hill 70 yards in four snaps, going the final 50 on a designed bootleg in which he cut back across the grain for a touchdown. White opened the series with a 19-yard pitch-and-catch with junior Tyrese Jones. That came on third and 10 when Jones did a nice comeback route and slipped a defender for a first down.
Senior Ethan Tidwell, backup to White, took the 2s down field and scored with a deft 6-yard toss to tight end Grayson Crews in the right front corner of the end zone.
The Panthers had first possession in the live segment and, much as they did at the start of the controlled portion, methodically moved 70 yards in 10 plays using 5:50 of the 12-minute clock. The drive concluded with junior Michael Marrs cashing in from six yards out.
After trading possessions, Tatum finally found the end zone. A short punt by Spring Hill left the Eagles only 38 yards to navigate. Sophomore signal-caller Kendric Malone completed a 10-yard fade to wide out Quiston Sheffield to tie things up with eight seconds elapsed in the second live quarter.
Tatum’s super-talented tailback Decartiyay Allison got warmed up on the next drive. He nearly slipped through the front line of Spring Hill defense and glided 36 yards from his 32 yard line to the Panther 32. Allison took a lead left and darted 20 yards to the pylon at 8:24 as Tatum to a 14-7 lead.
The Eagles kick off the Jason Holman era Friday when they host Center to open the 2019 campaign.