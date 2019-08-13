UNION GROVE — Patience paid off for Scotty Laymance and folks in Union Grove are happy it did.
For the past half dozen years or so, Laymance’s name would come up when there’d be a head football coaching position come open in East Texas. But it seemed every time someone else would get the call.
When Roger Adams hung up his whistle for the last time this spring, Laymance was the obvious choice to ascend to head up the Union Grove athletic department.
“Early I was probably a little impatient on things. But the longer I stayed in, I realized it’s the place you’re at that makes more of the impact,” said Laymance. “I became more patient and got a lot more selective on whether I applied for a job or not.”
Adams took over a moribund UG football program in 2012 and promptly hired away Laymance from Ore City to run his offense. The Lions eventually became kings of the jungle, winning the school’s first district title in 46 years with an 11-1 finish in 2014.
All totaled, the Lions made five playoff appearances in seven seasons under Adams and his talented staff of coaches. Up to that point, UG had only qualified for postseason four times in over 60 years of football.
“This place is so great. Working for coach Adams. ...I mean there’s really not too many people to work for that could be any better,” Laymance explained. “Then you have this community, this school. The secret is kind of out on it. In the past when I was playing, I wasn’t even really sure where it was. Now, it’s a desired school.”
Laymance was the desired coach and his appointment came quick after Adams ultimately made his decision to step aside following a seven-year record of 43-33.
“Being here was a big part for me not getting impatient and going to look for a job just to have a job,” Laymance said. “It was always a goal of mine to be a head coach. I felt I was ready at some times, but I don’t think you’re ever really ready until you’re there.”
If ever there was a perfect fit for this small quaint Upshur County community, Laymance seems to have that feel much like a pair of well-worn shoes, or, in this case, boots.
“We’re 0 and 0 right now, so everything’s good,” Laymance quipped. “That honeymoon phase is still rolling in. Once I saw how this community was, how these kids are and how this administration is, I realized I’d found my home here.”
Normally, taking over a program comes with significant rebuilding a restructuring plans. That’s not the case for Laymance as he embarks on his first season as a head coach.
“I’ve never been anywhere that everything kind of aligned. Here the community is aligned with the parents and administration. It starts with the superintendent and goes all the way down,” said Laymance, who was a three-sport start at Spring Hill in the late 90s.
“We brought in five new coaches and quickly gelled to keep what we had going going. You add to that a group of kids that will flat out bust their tail for you. They understand they have some limits. But we’re never going to limit their heart.”
The 38-year-old Laymance could very well have taken his talents to other locales in the Lone Star state and already become a head coach. But, obviously, his profound veneration for Union Grove and all it stands for eventually won out in the end.
“My family still lives in this area and my wife if from Nacogdoches. I guess it really all kind of worked out. A big part of me being patient was knowing there’s a good situation here,” he said. “Sure I’ve made some minor changes. But the framework is already here and we just need to continue building on it day by day.”
Remain patient. It’s working for Union Grove.