Ridiculed by many at the outset, the forward pass needed time to take root.
But in tiny little Omaha, Texas where population hovers just a bit north of 1,000, the folks there don’t see any reason whatsoever to harvest the pass when the run works just fine.
Imagine taking a trip back in time to when both gas and a loaf of break sold for $0.36 cents and the only social media took place at the nearby corner grocery where S&H Green Stamps were sold. Listen real close and you may hear of in a distance Andy Griffith whistling.
The Paul Pewitt Brahmas are the very lifeblood of both Omaha and the neighboring community of Naples, which boosts the overall population up to around 2,500 residents. And they all wear the blue and gray with tremendous pride.
Tonight at Waco ISD Stadium, the Brahmas wage battle with second-ranked East Bernard, which, ironically, carries the same moniker of Brahmas. Just call it the Northeast Texas version of bulls against the Southeast Texas sort.
No stranger to football postseason, Paul Pewitt has made the playoffs in 36 of 50 seasons since consolidation between Omaha and Naples in 1950. It’s just like going back to the future when taking in a game of Brahma football on a Friday night.
The forward pass is used with the frequency of Halley’s Comet. Paul Pewitt simply lines up and brings the business. The only passing around these parts happens between the four walls of a classroom.
“We don’t do a lot of passing. That just not who we are,” said second year Brahma coach Triston Abron with a hearty chuckle. “But what we do, I think we do pretty well.”
Abron came to Pewitt last summer from Sulphur Springs where he was defensive coordinator for Greg Owens. Abron, a 1999 graduate of Sulphur Springs, was on the staff which won a state championship in 2008.
“Whenever I got here, it was just me and two other guys left over from the previous staff. One of the guys was Reggie Kumrow. I’m sure you’ve heard of him,” Abron said. “As I was familiarizing myself with the history of Pewitt the traditions, it was brought to my attention that every time Pewitt has gone to state semifinals, or played for the state championship, Kumrow was calling the offense every time that took place.”
That’s when the light came on.
“I’d like to think I’m not too terribly ignorant. So I thought if I have someone on staff that every time this school has played in the big show he’s been the one calling the plays. I am an idiot if I don’t ask him if he’s interested in being my offensive coordinator,” Abron explained.
Kumrow, a fixture at Paul Pewitt having coached at the school since 1985, was head coach from 2008 to 2014. In that span the Brahmas won three district titles and made the playoffs all seven seasons. He was also on Ronald Bickham’s staff when Pewitt won the state title in 1998.
“I threw that proposal out there and he looked at me and said ‘you’re a Sulphur guy and that Nascar offense’. I immediately told him ‘I’m an old-school Sulphur guy that played hard-nosed defense and ran the Wing-T on offense,’” Abron continued. “That’s kind of game I want to coach and that’s the kind of program I want to have. I want a control the ball offense with a physical defense.”
Kumrow agreed to run the offense and Abron happily handed him the keys without reservation.
Paul Pewitt has taken 728 snaps under center. In only 37 instances has the ball gone airborne. The Bulls have tilled up 5,967 yards on the ground and completed 20 of 37 pass attempts for 521 yards.
Cross Holder, Brahma QB, has made his completions count with a 10-1 TD-to interception ratio. He’s also one of three Brahmas with more than 1,000 yards rushing. Holder has 1,100 yards on 145 carries with 19 TDs.
La-Jathan Allen leads the ground attack with 2,014 yards on 213 totes with 26 TDs. Kadrien Johnson has 94 carries and 1,003 yards with 14 TDs. Deiontray Hill could very well make it four over 1K. He currently has 955 yards on 133 touches with 9 TDs.
After an 8-3 bi-district performance in 2018, the Brahmas shifted into a high gear this season, going 9-1 in the regular season and avenging their only loss to Daingerfield with a 45-42 win last week in the Class 3A DII regional finals.
Pewitt’s 13 victories are the most since its 15-1 state final effort in 2005 under the direction of Brian Huckaby, who had Kumrow calling offense from the press box. The Brahmas suffered their one and only loss that year in the championship, 28-12, to Celina.
The Brahmas’ last trip to the state semifinals was in 2010 where they lost 17-0 to Idalou. A win tonight over East Bernard sends Pewitt to the finals for the fourth time in school history.The Bulls have been in 1993, 1998 and 2005. They lost to Goldthwaite 21-8 in 1993 and defeated Brookshire-Royal 28-26 in 1998.
East Bernard has appeared in three state championships in 1977, 1982 and 2012. The southeastern bovine beat Seagraves 27-10 in 1977, lost 28-6 to Eastland in 1982 and handled Mildred 56-12 seven years ago.