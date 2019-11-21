Paul Pewitt High School quarterback Cross Holder ran for three touchdowns and threw for one to lead the Brahamas to a 55-24 win over Harmony High School in the Class 3A Division II area round at Lobo Stadium.
Holder ran for two, 16 and six-yard touchdowns. Near the end of the first half he threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Tanor Mines. He rushed for 109 yards on 11 carries.
Paul Pewitt out-gained Harmony 516 to 355, including 495 to 308 on the ground. Five Paul Pewitt players rushed for over 90 yards. Kei-untray Hawkins ran for 106 yards and scored on a 63-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Deiontray Hill ran for 95 yards and a touchdown. La-Jathen Allen ran for 93 yards and a touchdown. Kaiden Johnson ran for 91 yards and a touchdown.
The Brahamas’ defense came up big also. After giving up a first quarter touchdown drive, It forced three punts and four turnovers on downs. Eric Morris intercepted a pass in the third quarter, which set up Paul Pewitt’s final score. Two of those stops were inside their own 25-yard line.
Isaac Edwards was Harmony’s main contributor on offense. He rushed for 81 yards, two touchdowns and three two-point conversions. Austin McKenzie supplied 77 yards on nine carries.
Luis Lozano rushed for 52 yards in the first half but left with an injury and didn’t return. Gage Goddard completed three passes for 47 yards.
Michael Everett caught two passes for 33 yards. He rushed for 30 yards and a touchdown.
Paul Pewitt struck first. It got the ball at its own 37 after the defense forced a turnover on downs. It used the ground game to go 63 yards. Holder rushed 17 yards to the two and finished the drive with his first touchdown. The Brahamas attempted a two-point conversion but the run failed.
Harmony answered. Facing a fourth-and-six at the Pewitt 29, Goddard completed a 12-yard pass to Everett, whose 10-yard run set up his touchdown. Isaac Edwards ran for the two-point conversion, which briefly gave the Eagles an 8-6 advantage.
Paul Pewitt scored on four of its next five possessions. Holder’s second touchdown gave it the lead for good with 1:33 left in the first quarter. Kei’untray Hawkins ran down the sidelines for a 63-yard touchdown to put the Brahamas ahead by 20 in the second quarter.
In the second half, Paul Pewitt gave Harmony no chance for a rally as it scored three touchdowns in the third quarter on runs by Johnson, Hill and Allen.