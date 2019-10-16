Paul Pewitt senior running back and linebacker La-Jathan Allen earned Class 3A Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week honors on Wednesday for his performance last week in the Brahmas’ win over New Diana.
Allen joined Lake Travis quarterback Hudson Card (6A), Lone Star quarterback Garret Rangel (5A), Needville running back Ashton Stredick (4A), Lindsay quarterback Kolt Shuckers (2A) and San Antonio Central Catholic running back Gibby Garza (private) on this week’s list of winners.
In a 47-21 win over New Diana, Allen carried 29 times for 235 yards and three touchdowns, caught one pass and recorded 12 tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss, a pass breakup and a forced fumble.
Card completed 21 of 32 passes and tossed three TD strikes in a 26-25 win. He had a pair of TD passes in the fourth quarter, including the go-ahead score with under four minutes remaining.
Rangel completed 20 of 21 passes for 338 yards and three touchdowns in a 63-14 win over Independence.
Stredick carried 24 times for 307 yards and four touchdowns, including a 99-yarder, in a 34-17 win over West Columbia.
Shuckers passed for 466 yards and six touchdowns to help his team improve to 5-2 on the season.
Garza rushed for 301 yards and four touchdowns on just 14 carries in a 56-27 win over Houston St. Pius X. He also caught two passes for 30 yards.