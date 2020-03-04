Keiuntray Hawkins, a two-way football standout for Paul Pewitt during the Brahmas’ run to a Class 3A Division II state runner-up finish in 2019, will continue his academic and athletic career at the next level after signing a national letter-of-intent on Wednesday.
Hawkins, a key contributor to an offense that rushed for nearly 6,400 yards and 81 touchdowns and a multiple award winner on defense, signed with East Texas Baptist University.
Paul Pewitt finished the 2014 season with a 14-2 record, defeating Corrigan-Camden (41-21), Harmony (52-24), Bells (53-200, Daingerfield (45-42) and East Bernard (24-18) to advance to the Class 3A Division II title game before falling to Gunter (43-22) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
The Brahmas standout carried 101 times for 885 yards and seven touchdowns and caught three passes for 122 yards in 2019, but was a major impact player on the defensive side with 108 tackles, 14 sacks, 22 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.
He earned first team all-state honors on the defensive line from the Texas Sports Writers Association and the Associated Press Sports Editors, was a first team All-East Texas selection by the Longview News-Journal and earned Defensive Most Valuable Player honors in District 11-3A Division II.
ETBU, located in Marshall, finished 6-4 overall and 6-3 in the American Southwest Conference while competing against Mary Hardin-Baylor, Texas Lutheran, Hardin-Simmons, Howard Payne, Southwestern, Louisiana College, Sul Ross, Belhaven and McMurry