SULPHUR SPRINGS — The Paul Pewitt Brahmas took an 8-0 lead against the Bells Panthers and never looked back. Before the Panthers knew what hit them, it was 30-7 at the half.
Brahma QB Cross Holder scored three times in the first half and four times in total as Paul Pewitt stampeded to an easy 53-20 win over Bells here at Gerald Prim Stadium in Class 2A DI regional action.
Pewitt (12-1) moves to regional final play and gets the winner of Daingerfield-Newton at a site and place to be determined. Bells finishes its season 9-4.
Holder accounted for eight points on the Brahma’s first score. He slipped in from a yard out on a sneak at 5:04 of the first quarter and added the 2-point conversion. Kadrien Johnson highlighted the drive with a 48-yard dash down to the one.
Bells went 69 yards in 11 plays and responded with a two-yard run from Wrangler Priest with just 17 seconds showing in the opening stanza. The Panthers churned out their drive all on the ground. The point after left it 7-8 in favor of Pewitt.
Holder raced home for the next score from 31 yards out at 10:09 of the first half. He also tacked on the 2-point conversion to polish off a 6-play, 60-yard drive and give the Bulls a 16-7 lead.
La-Jathan Allen got on on the action when he capped a 5-play, 33-yard surge from three yards out at 2:31. The try for two failed, but Pewitt was off and running to a 22-7 lead.
Allen forced a fumble on the ensuing drive by Bells and set up Holder for a six-yard TD run with 41 seconds left before the half. The 82-yard drive gave Pewitt a comfortable 30-7 lead at the break.
Staring 94 yards didn’t faze the Bulls to start the third. Deiontray Hill bolted 50 yards and cashed in from three yards at 10:06. Allen polished off the six-play march with the 2-point run and a 38-7 lead.
Kadrien Johnson and Holder closed out the rest of Pewitt’s scores. Johnson tallied from 17 yards out at 2:37 of the third and Holder raced 25 yards for a score at 11:14 of the final period. Dillon Coffey set up the final Brahma score with an interception.