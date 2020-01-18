FRISCO — Paul Pewitt senior La-Jathan Allen, who helped lead the Brahmas to their first state championship game appearance since 2005, was named Class 3A Player of the Year on Saturday at the Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Year Banquet.
Allen, who earned Player of the Week honors for his Week 7 performance against New Diana, was joined on the Player of the Year list by Rockwell’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba in 6A, Georgetown defensive lineman Braden Hargrove in 5A, Needville running back Ashton Stredick in 4A, Bremond running back J.T. Anthony in 2A and Brazos Christian quarterback Bryce Steel for private schools.
The 14th annual Built Ford Tough Player of the Year banquet was held at the Ford Center at The Star.
Players were selected in each classification during each week of the regular season, and the Players of the Year were chosen from that impressive list.
In a 47-21 win over New Diana in Week 7, Allen carried 29 times for 235 yards and three touchdowns, caught one pass and recorded 12 tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss, a pass breakup and a forced fumble.
For the year, allen carried 247 times for 2,133 yards and 26 touchdowns, caught 11 passes for 230 yards and three scores and recorded 131 tackles, seven interceptions and two defensive touchdowns.
Smith-Njigba was the Week 4 winner in Class 6A after catching 10 passes for 201 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-38 win over Arlington Martin. The Ohio State verbal pledge finished the season with 108 catches for 2,161 yards and 35 touchdowns and rushed for 132 yards and four scores. He also had an interception on defense, averaged 30.4 yards on five kickoff returns and averaged 28 yards on 13 punt returns with one touchdown.
Hargrove had four tackles, a tackle for loss, a forced fumble, an interception return for a touchdown, three blocked punts and three pancake blocks on offense in Week 9 against Manor to earn 5A Player of the Week honors. He finished the season with 67 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks and 25 quarterback pressures
Stedick rushed for 307 yards and four touchdowns to earn 4A Player of the Week honors in Week 7 against West Columbia. The Princeton verbal pledge finished the year with 277 carries for 3,107 yards and 38 touchdowns.
Anthony carried 41 times for 373 yards and six touchdowns, passed for 71 yards, recorded 10 tackles and had a 70-yard punt in a win over Chilton to earn Week 9 Class 2A Player of the Week honors. For the year, he rushed for 2,203 yards and 37 touchdowns, caught 12 passes for 102 yards and two scores, passes for 366 yards nd five touchdowns, had 74 tackles on defense and averaged 36.6 yards on 14 punts.
Steel was the Week 5 private school player of the week after passing for 411 yards and seven touchdowns in a win over Northside Homeschool. He finished the year with 3,685 passing yards and 48 touchdowns to go along with 114 rushing yards and three more scores.