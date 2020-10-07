Originally scheduled to have its open week this week, Pine Tree scrambled Wednesday to add a game to its schedule after its next opponent shut down due to COVID-19 exposure.
Pine Tree will now travel to Kennedale on Friday to fill its schedule, a short-notice trip for the Pirates. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Wildcat Stadium.
The Pirates were set to close out its non-district schedule against Wylie East on Oct. 16 but a positive test for the coronavirus shut down East for two weeks, according to a report from the Dallas Morning News.
Kennedale, a Class 4A program, is off to a 4-0 start to the season and had its originally-scheduled game on Friday against Alexandria, Louisiana canceled.
Pine Tree (2-0) will have an open day on Oct. 16 before opening District 9-5A, DII action against Marshall on Oct. 23 at Maverick Stadium in Marshall.
Ticket information was not available Wednesday and should be available today, according to Pine Tree ISD athletics.