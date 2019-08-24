TYLER — After going scoreless in the controlled portion of Friday evening’s scrimmage, the Pine Tree Pirates jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the 15-minute live quarter against Tyler Lee.
The Red Raiders, however, closed with back-to-back TD drives to finish ahead, 14-10.
Nevertheless, fourth-year boss Kerry Lane was pleased with the overall effort of his Pirates as they prepare for their 2019 regular season lid-lifter at Bullard this Friday.
“It was your typical scrimmage. There were some things good, some things bad.There’s always a lot to improve on. I thought our kids scrapped,” Lane offered. “I like playing a team that’s a lot bigger than us. I thought we got after it and played a lot better on defense.
“I would have like to seen our younger kids play a little more. But it was heated and our kids wanted to battle and we wanted to push them kind like a game. We decided to play our ones a little longer and just play a shorter time.”
Highlighting Pine Tree’s first series in the controlled segment, D.J. Freeman paired nicely with Gabe Adams on a 12-yard pass play. He followed up with a 14-yard hookup with Adams later on to convert a 3rd and 9.
The Pirate 1s unofficially totaled 41 yards and moved the chains twice on the two aforementioned pass plays. Tyler Sheffield’s 35-yard run was peak for the Pine Tree 2s when they took the field at TMF Rose Stadium. Sheffield’s run came on 3rd and 9.
Buc backup QB Corey Thomas, Jr. and Keelan Turner saw a sensational 25-yard rainbow-connection go amiss when Turner landed on his back out of bounds inside Tyler Lee’s 10.
Some shining defensive moments during the controlled action included a sack from Deaundre Heath, a pass breakup from Courtney Stitmon, along with tackles for loss from both Sam Williams and Joseph Monk.
“As whole, I thought we played a lot better tonight than we did last year against them. We battled hard and scored on them about as much as they scored on us,” said Lane.
Pine Tree took first possession of the live quarter and moved 70 yards in nine plays, culminating with Freeman scoring on a read-option keep from four yards out. Freeman and JJ Sparkman made good on a 17-yard out route early in the drive and later accounted for a 30-yard connection carrying inside Lee’s 5. It was on the next play Freeman cashed in with QB keep.
Brandt Herber toed the point after to complete a 9-play, 70-yard march which used just 3:14 of the quarter. Herber came through again on Pine Tree’s second possession when he successfully drilled a 35-yard field goal.
During the second drive, Sparkman went up high to snag a 29-yard Freeman toss on 3 and 10. Freeman followed that with a 12-yard bolt to Lee’s 18. After stalling out, Herber’s boot put the Pirates out in front 10-0 with 7:35 showing on the clock.
“I think DJ did ok. Obviously his legs are always good and he commanded it well I thought,” Lane said of his junior signal-caller. “We’re young up front and Lee’s good up front on defense. They got after us. Our young offensive line had to grow up. That was good.
“I think we got a bunch of tough kids that will fight. We’re athletic in spots and we gotta do a lot of growing up.”
A couple of infractions by Pine Tree’s defense led to Lee’s first points on the night. Trent Adams teamed up with Jeremiah Turner on a 21-yard TD strike at 5:54 of regulation. The Red Raiders took full advantage of a short punt for their next tally. Nick Bennett found the pay window on a well-executed 11-yard jet sweep at 3:25.
One play prior to Bennett’s TD, Sparkman sustained an injury and had to leave the field. Sparkman plays cornerback in a red zone defensive package for the Pirates, according to Lane.
The extent of Sparkman’s injury and his availability are unknown.
Pine Tree’s non-district menu has road trips to Bullard this Friday and Kilgore September 13 with its home opener against Pittsburg Sept. 6. District 9-5A play kicks off at home to Hallsville Sept. 27 after an open week for the Pirates Sept. 20.