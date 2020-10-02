CRANDALL - Pine Tree dominated early, let Crandall back in the game briefly and then turned on the jets again, steamrolling to a 63-28 win on Friday at Pirate Stadium.
The win moves the Pirates to 2-0 on the young season heading into a bye week. Crandall drops to 1-1.
Pine Tree quarterback D.J. Freeman had another huge week, scoring on a long run and tossing a TD pass in the opening quarter and then adding a pair of touchdown strikes in the second frame as PT built a commanding 42-0 lead at halftime.
He finished the night with five touchdown passes and one TD run. A week ago in a win over Princeton, he tossed four TD passes and rushed for a pair of scores.
The Pirates struck quickly, taking the opening possession of the game and scoring on a 52-yard run by Freeman with 8:47 to play in the opening stanza.
Four minutes later, Jeremiah Blinks intercepted a Crandall pass to set the Pirates up at the 15-yard line, and Tyler Sheffield quickly added to the lead with a 2-yard run at the 3:43 mark.
The Pirates closed out the quarter with an 18-yard touchdown pass from Freeman to Nikema Williams and Brandt Herber’s third extra point of the quarter for a 21-0 lead.
Crandall mounted a drive in the second quarter, but Pine Tree blocked its second field goal in as many weeks. Tylur Neal recovered at the 38-yard line, and Freeman quickly went back to work.
The Pirate QB hit Keelan Turner for 44 yards to the Crandall 16, and then connected with Williams for the duo’s second TD strike of the half – this time from 14 yards out. Herber’s PAT made it 28-0.
After converting a fourth-and-10 on their next possession, Sheffield scored on a 24-yard run to extend the lead to 35-0.
Freeman’s third TD pass of the half, a 10-yarder to Elijah Hall, made it a 42-0 game at the break.
Pine Tree added to the lead with 7:23 left in the third on Freeman’s fourth TD pass of the night, a 20-yard strike to Torrell Collins that put the visiting Pirates on top 49-0.
Crandall made it interesting with a couple of third quarter touchdowns.
The homestanding Pirates got on the board when Jaymson Starrett went up top to Samuel Omosigho for a 75-yard pitch-and-catch to make it a 49-7 contest, and then used a 25-yard scoring jaunt by Case Mumphrey to make it 49-14 with 1:59 left in the third.
Ethan Morgan’s 46-yard run put Pine Tree on top 56-14 in the opening minute of the fourth quarter, but Starrett hit Omosigho for a 34-yard TD and then found Joshua Smith on a 58-yard scoring toss to make it a 56-28 contest with 6:29 remaining.
Freeman’s fifth touchdown pass of the night, a 6-yarder to Williams with 2:51 left, capped the scoring.
The Pirates will be idle next week and then visit Wylie East on Oct. 16 to close out non-district play.