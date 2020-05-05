Looking for potential staff continuity, self-motivation and a desire to be the best, Pine Tree football coach Kerry Lane believes he found that with his two most recent coaching hires of C.J. Kyle and Rashad Jones.
Kyle, who most recently coached at Ore City, returns to Pine Tree where he previously worked two years under former Pirate coach David Collins in 2014-2015.
Jones, a native Texan himself, returns to the Lone Star State after spending the past four years coaching at West Memphis High School in Arkansas.
“I’m looking for people that want to be great coaches. I don’t really sit down and grill them over football as much as I probably used to,” Lane explained. “We still talk ball and I want to make sure they’re competent. But I want someone who takes pride and ownership in what it takes to being a good coach.”
Kyle, a 2007 Gilmer graduate, will handle linebackers and fills the void left when Jacob Holder was promoted to defensive coordinator following Cody Wells’ departure.
Jones, a 2011 graduate of Little Elm, is expected in to work with wide receivers and fills a slot left vacated when Rodrick Portly moved over to work at the junior high.
“I want my position coaches to act like the head coach of their group. They need to take ownership and have pride in what they do. C.J. is kind of that guy that’s very tight-knit with his kids,” Lane said. “With Rashad it’s the same thing. I want a coach that wants to coach his position unit. I let my coaches coach, and that makes them happier.”
Kyle, 31, said the chance to return to Pine Tree was a blessing.
“I really enjoyed working here. There’s a lot of great people. I’m really looking forward to the opportunity to return and make a difference,” Kyle said. “I’m gonna show up and work hard everyday. My goal everyday as a teacher and coach is to make the students and athletes enjoy being there.”
Jones, 27, indicated his personal sit-down interview with Lane was a primary reason he decided to make the move back to Texas.
“This was originally an opportunity for me to get back to Texas. But when I went down and met with Coach Lane, everything was perfect and seemed like a great fit,” said Jones. “From the superintendent to athletic director, everyone welcomed me and made it feel like a family. I loved everything about it.”