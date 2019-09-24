EIGHTH GRADE
■ PINE TREE A 36, S. SPRINGS 0: Dakylan Johnson rushed for one touchdown and passed for another, Bryson Lewis got the special teams on the board with a 65-yard punt return for a TD and Pine Tree A blanked Sulphur Springs 36-0.
Alston Elder-Gunter had a 24-yard touchdown catch, Karlidarian Beechum a 20-yard TD run and Trequildric Brown a 30-yard TD run for Pine Tree. Daelyn Evans, Donovan Christian and Johnson all added two-point conversions.
Alex Brace had seven tackles and Christian intercepted a pass to lead the defense.
■ PINE TREE B 40, S. SPRINGS 20: Nicholas Williams scored on three runs and added a 2-point conversion to lead Pine Tree B to a 40-20 win over Sulphur Springs.
Dean McMillen had a pair of touchdown runs, Jose Romero scored once on the ground and Cayden McWilliams tacked on a 2-point conversion run.
Manuel Underhill had 7 tackles and Matthew Ware picked off a pass.
■ FOSTER 30, NAC. MOSES 0: Keadryan Parker rushed for 202 yards and three touchdowns, and Jacolbie Granville had an interception to help the defense pitch a shutout in a 30-0 win over Nacogdoches Moses.
Chris Head rushed for 52 yards. Jonathan Lee added 30 rushing yards and a touchdown, and Daedrion Garrett picked up 25 yards on the ground. Campbell Williams completed a 43-yard pass to Chase Smith.
Tim Hutchins, Jacob Mobley and Javion Robertson were listed as defensive standouts for Foster, which will battle Judson at 5 p.m. (7th) and 6:30 p.m. (8th) on Monday at Lobo Stadium.
■ JUDSON 24, NAC. MCMICHAEL 0: Willie Nelson carried 14 times for 108 yards and scored on runs of 40 and 6 yards to lead Judson past Nacogdoches McMichael, 24-0.
Elijah Johnson added 28 yards rushing and a two-point conversion catch. Dakaylen Reese completed 5 of 7 passes for 77 yards and a touchdown of 22 yards to Jeremiah Bowie, who had two grabs for 25 yards and a TD plus a two-point conversion.
Ethan Harrison had one catch for 20 yards, and Jaymerson Darensbourgh added one catch for 29 yards.
Paving the way up front for the Blue Devils were Tyreke Tennison, Stephen Gonzales, Kameron Murray, Davell Keeley and Jacoby Watts.
Defensive standouts were Bowie, Andrew Pierce, Datravion Gates, Jamarrio Epps and Christopher Wilder.
■ LUFKIN 20, FOREST PARK 0: LUFKIN — Forest Park dropped a 20-0 decision to Lufkin Purple on Tuesday.
Daizhon Buchanan rushed for 45 yards on 10 carries, DaBraylon Jones had 52 yards on six tries and Billy Smith picked up 15 yards on three attempts for Forest Park.
Jones also completed 3 of 5 passes for 75 yards, with Smith catching one for five yards and Jaiden Simmons grabbing two for 70 yards.
Tavion Morgan had eight tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Dylan Henderson forced a fumble. Billy Smith finished with four tackles, Mea Johnson three tackles, Dylan Thomas three tackles and Guadalupe Gonzales five tackles.
SEVENTH GRADE
■ JUDSON 22, NAC. MCMICHAEL 0: Trent Boyd found the end zone on half of his carries, finishing with four rushes for 94 yards and touchdowns of 26 and 62 yards as Judson blanked Nacogdoches McMichael 22-0.
Kelvin Washington added 63 yards and a 2-point conversion on six carries. Tyler Brown carried three times for 25 yards and a two-pointer, and Kiefer Doxey added a TD run of 14 yards.
Kenneth Mosley, Buster Mumphrey and Jovon Towns were defensive standouts.
■ FOSTER 24, NAC. MOSES 8: Kason Brooks, Brandon Horne and Jakaevon Odum all rushed for touchdowns to lead Foster past Nacogdoches Moses, 24-8.
Brooks rushed for 60 yards, Horne 49 and Odum 30. Brenden Reese recovered a fumble for the Dragons.
■ LUFKIN 16, FOREST PARK 0: LUFKIN — Lufkin Purple blanked Forest Park, 16-0 on Tuesday.
For Forest Park in the loss, Simon Nava had six tackles, Gerald Wooten and Luis Manriquez four stops apiece, Andrew Flores three tackles and Shawn Henderson a fumble recovery.
