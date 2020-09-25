When the Pine Tree Pirates had the football, the offense made sure they found the end zone.
The Pirates put together a dominant offensive performance Friday night, winning their season opener at home, 55-30, over the Princeton Panthers at Pirate Stadium.
These two 5A schools were both eager to get their seasons going as both teams put up some impressive numbers in an early slugfest in Friday’s game.
Pirate senior quarterback DJ Freeman went5-for-9 for 145 yards passing and threw four touchdowns with no interceptions for the evening. Freeman also hauled in two scores with one coming off a third-and-8 with just 18 seconds left in the first quarter. Freeman found a hole up the middle and turned on the afterburners and carried it 40 yards to the end zone extending the Pirates lead to 20-14.
Princeton went toe-to-toe with the Pirates for most of the first half, at one point taking control of the lead mid-way in the first. Princeton quarterback Isaiah Sadler found Junior Ombati downfield for a 60-yard catch and score, giving the Panthers a 14-13 lead.
But only for a moment.
Sadler finished the game throwing 20 for 33 for 284 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
The Pirates got right to work, winning the coin toss to start the game and wasting no time getting on the board. Just five plays in, Freeman hooked up with Keelan Turner for a 43-yard passing touchdown. Brant Herber tacked on the extra point to put the Pirates up 7-0.
Princeton fired right back when it was their turn to have the ball, going 62 yards off seven plays for a touchdown hauled in by Gavin Champ from Sadler to even the score 7-7.
Later in the quarter, Pirates found the end zone with a 20-yard pass from Freeman to Elijah Hall. The Pirates failed to convert the two-point conversion, leaving the score 13-7 with 5:16 left in the 1st quarter.
At the 6:10 mark of the second quarter, with Princeton trying to keep the game close, the Panthers lined up for a field goal only to have it blocked by Camron Turner. Courtney Stitmon scooped up the loose football and took it 87 yards to the house. A successful PAT put the Pirates ahead 27-14.
Princeton wasted no time going back down the field for a 13-yard touchdown punched in by Dillion Moncier late in the second quarter to bring the score to 27-21 with Pine Tree still on top.
Moncier finished the game with 14 rushes for 122 yards and one touchdown.
The Pirates slugged right back with a haymaker of a pass from Freeman to wideout Turner for a 63-yard touchdown and extended their lead to 34-21
Just before the half, Princeton kicker Kevin Grandos was successful from 15 yards out and tacked on three to keep the Panthers within range. The half came to a close with Pine Tree up 34-24.
Princeton controlled the football for most of the first half and kept the ball throughout most of the third quarter, chewing up 6:15 on their opening drive of the second half and scoring on a 9-yard catch and score from Sadler to Juan Rodriguez. The Pirate’s blocked the PAT however and left the score with the Pirates up just 34-30.
The Pirates relied on their running game and carried the ball downfield. They ended their drive with a 3-yard rushing touchdown from Tyler Sheffield. A successful PAT stretched Pine Tree’s lead to 41-30.
Pine Tree’s defense kept the Panthers out of the end zone for the rest of the game. Stitmon intercepted the football with little time left in the third and set up Pine Tree on the Panthers 44 yard-line.
Freeman scored on a 2-yard run, extending the Pirate lead to 48-30, keeping the Pirates up for good.
Next week, Pine Tree (1-0) goes on the road to Crandall, while Princeton (0-1) is at home against South Garland.