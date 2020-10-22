At first glance, Pine Tree head coach Kerry Lane thinks that District 9-5A, DII has improved across the board.
The Pirates are included in that assessment.
What is expected to be a competitive district race gets going tonight and for the Pirates, it starts with a big game on the road against Marshall.
“I think everyone is going to be better than they were last year,” Lane said. “Every team has gotten better, us included. I know we have a chance to be better than we were last year.
“It’ll be interesting to see how this district shakes out but early indication is you better bring it every week.”
Texas High and Whitehouse are off to 3-0 starts to the season with Pine Tree following at 2-0-1. Mount Pleasant is 2-1, Nacogdoches is 1-2 and Hallsville and Jacksonville are winless at 0-2 and 0-3, respectively.
The ‘one’ at the end of the Pirates’ record comes after a 10-10 tie with Kennedale two weeks ago after a power failure in Kennedale forced the game, which was added on less than two days notice, was canceled.
That led into the Pirates’ open week this past week.
“I told them this summer and it’s held true that everyone is going to have issues or changes and that we’ve just got to be better at dealing with them than everyone else,” Lane said. “We pick up that game on a Wednesday and they responded well and were excited.
“It was almost like having two open weeks in a row, which is odd, but they handled it well. It gave us a chance to work on ourselves, get healthy and get ready for Marshall.”
The Mavericks check in a 2-1 on the season with its lone loss to Longview, 53-21. Marshall is averaging 413.3 yards per game, 126.3 on the ground and 287 passing.
Lane commented on Marshall’s running back, receivers and size on the offensive line but noted Maverick quarterback Brent Burris has elevated the offense.
“Their running back (Dominique Williams) and receiver (Demarcus Williams) are the ones that make them go behind some size up front but I think them finding a quarterback, a kid that can manage the offense and go to the right places with the ball, is going to be the difference for them this year. Last year, it was an athlete back there and they were pretty run-heavy but that’s not the case this year.”
Limiting the explosiveness is the task at hand this week for the Pirate defense.
“We have to limit their big plays,” Lane said. “It all starts with controlling the line of scrimmage. We’re better up front than we have been in the past but I think they are too. We’ve got to find a way to make them one dimensional, make them do one thing and not both.”
For the Pirate offense, which put up 55 and 63 points in the two complete games this season, ball security and establishing the run will be key.
“Last year, we were right there with them until two turnovers late in the game that put us in a big hole,” Lane said. “We’ve got to run the football to get some things going in the passing game. Up front, we’ve got to have a good night, get a body on a body and allow our skill kids the chance to get some one on ones.”
A seven-week gauntlet starts tonight and the Pirates expect to be squarely in the mix.
“They’re excited about getting district rolling, it’s seven weeks of football and a grind but they’re ready,” Lane said. “They’ve done a good job of staying locked in an realizing what is front of them.
“They realize we have an opportunity to go do some stuff and that makes it fun. It’s just time to go do it.”
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Maverick Stadium in Marshall.