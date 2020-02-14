Pine Tree junior quarterback D.J. Freeman earned honorable mention status on Friday with the release of the Texas Sports Writers Association Class 5A All-State Football Team for 2019.
Freeman was one of 12 area players - including double winners Kitan Crawford of John Tyler and Jordan Jenkins of Lindale - named to the elite squad, which was selected by TSWA members based on nominations from coaches and media members statewide.
Freeman completed 122 of 230 passes for 2,075 yards and 19 touchdowns and carried 117 times for 1,160 yards and 16 more scores for the Pirates in 2019.
Crawford was a first team selection at defensive back and honorable mention pick at running back. The University of Texas signee had 36 tackles, three interceptions, five passes defended, a fumble recovery and a blocked punt to go along with 120 carries, 1,065 yards and 12 touchdowns and 21 catches for 287 yards and on TD offensively.
Jenkins was a third team pick at running back and an honorable mention selection as a kick returner. He carried 218 times for 1,422 yards and 27 touchdowns, caught 21 passes for 392 yards and three scores and returned two kicks for touchdowns.
Marshall's Savion Williams, a TCU signee, was a second team all-purpose back. he started the season as one of the state's top receiver prospects, but later moved to quarterback. Williams completed 41 of 81 passes for 962 yards, 10 touchdowns and one interception, carried 91 times for 1,003 yards and 18 touchdowns and caught 12 passes for 121 yards and three scores.
Lufkin receive Ja'Lynn Polk and Whitehouse punter Cooper Clemons were third team picks, and Lindale receiver Conner Boyette, Jacksonville receiver Chris Carpenter, Texas High defensive lineman Clayton Smith, Whitehouse linebacker Jack Clark, Marshall linebacker Ky'gze Turner and Lufkin defensive back Jerrin Thompson earned honorable mention status.
Frisco Lone Star receiver Marin Mims was the 5A Offensive Player of the Year, and Denton Ryan's Ja'Tavion Sanders and Abilene Cooper back Dylon Davis shared Defensive Player of the Year accolades.
Mims, who signed with Oklahoma, had 107 catches for 2,502 yards and 31 touchdowns. Sanders finished with 19 tackles for loss and 24 quarterback pressures, and Davis had 16 interceptions, 14 passes defended and three pick sixes.
Coach of the Year honors went to Shadow Creek's Brad Butler.