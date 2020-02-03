It happens every other year and usually starts high football coaches across Texas scrambling. The University of Interscholastic League's biennial realignment just seems to have that effect on athletic directors and head football coaches alike.
That wasn't to be the case, however, for local schools Pine Tree and Spring Hill Monday morning at Kilgore's Region 7. For Pine Tree, it was addition by subtraction, while Spring Hill welcomed a new addition to its district neighborhood.
Pine Tree, which retains its same District 9-5A DII address, loses Lindale, which drops to Class 4A, in favor of Texas High. This came as no real surprise to Pirate head coach Kerry Lane.
"It was about what I thought it would. We hadn't played Texas High the last two years, but we've played them before. I know Gerry (Stanford) has done a good job up there.There always going to have a bunch of kids. It think their enrollment's over 1830," said Lane. "They'll be a bunch of them and they'll be well-coached. They're always very athletic. I guess we'll get to see them on October 16."
The Pirates keep an eight-team district that includes Hallsville, Jacksonville, Marshall, Mount Pleasant, Nacogdoches, Whitehouse and Texas High.
Lane was able to fill his three non-district games with Liberty-Eylau, Lindale and schedule mainstay Kilgore.
"You want to play someone that's gonna test you. And it's hard for a small 5A in East Texas to find games. We're all in the same district and you'd have to travel to the Metroplex to find a team your size," Lane explained. "And a lot of those guys don't want to come out here and play. I've tried to get games with Forney, North Forney and Royse City, but they don't want to come out here. They don't have to travel."
Keeping longstanding Kilgore in the week three slot was an easy fill, while Lindale's change of address led to Lane securing a week two non-district game with the Eagles. Pine Tree's 2020 season opener will be against an always talented Liberty-Eylau.
Spring Hill, which changes its mailbox from District 6-4A DII to 8-4A DII, kept its neighborhood constant with the lone addition being Paris North Lamar. They'll be joined by Gilmer, Pittsburg and defending state champion Pleasant Grove.
Life was made somewhat easier for Spring Hill second-year coach Jonny Louvier when the UIL increased capacity from a five to six-school district with North Lamar dropping from DI.
"With them doing the numbers first, you've got a pretty good idea. It's good for us because filling five games was a lot easier than filling six. We had Silsbee in that sixth spot," Louiver said. "That's a hard one to find, because you almost gotta find another five-team district. But we're pretty happy with how it all turned out."
Louvier jokingly said he considered a petition to move Pleasant Grove and Liberty-Eylau north into Arkansas.
The Panthers' five-game non-district menu is set with the 2020 kickoff against Sabine, which won a share of the school's first district title in over six decades, not to mention its first-ever playoff win. Gladewater, which shared the afore -mentioned league crown with Sabine, is the week two opponent. Cross-town rival White Oak is on the slate for a 43rd straight year, while the Panthers meet 4A DI heavyweight Henderson for the first-time ever in regular season and close out against Bullard.
"We wanted to play teams that were similar to what we were going to play in district. Every team we scheduled has a value for us. Sabine is no-huddle spread, Gladewater will be real physical. Of course White Oak is a good rivalry game and one you gotta have no matter what," said Louvier.
"Year in and year out, Henderson is the quality team that's gonna get us ready for district and Bullard being pretty much the same. With our district being as tough as it is, this is a good way to measure where we stand."