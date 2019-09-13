LATE THURSDAY
JUNIOR HIGH
■ PINE TREE 14, KILGORE 12: KILGORE — Dean McMillen scored twice, Nicholas Williams added a touchdown run and Xavier Tennison led the way defensively for Pine Tree B in a 14-12 win over Kilgore.
Tennison had five tackles, and Kiyan Lloyd picked off a pass for the Pirates.
■ KILGORE 26, PINE TREE 6: KILGORE — Pine Tree A dropped a 26-6 decision to Kilgore on Thursday.
Karlidarian Beecham scored once on the ground for the Pirates in the loss. Alston Elder-Gunter caught two passes for 60 yards, and Braden Scofield was a standout on the offensive and defensive lines.
Dakylan Jefferson finished with eight tackles, and Bryson Lewis had five tackles to go along with 110 yards in kickoff returns.