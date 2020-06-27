The Pine Tree Pirates will hit the road to open the 2020 high school football season and to kick off the ninth year of the KYKX Game of the Week schedule.
Pine Tree, coming off a 5-6 season a year ago, will visit Liberty-Eylau for a 7 p.m. contest on Thursday, Aug. 27.
Six Thursday games are on the Game of the Week slate for 2020.
“We’re so excited that something we dreamed up over 12 years ago has grown and blossomed into something East Texas football fans enjoy and look forward to,” said Harlen The Sports Guy, who along with Pigskin Bob, will also be in the booth for games on Sept. 3, Sept. 10, Sept. 17, Oct. 1 and Oct. 15.
Pine Tree fell in the opening round of the 2019 playoffs last season after finishing 4-3 in district play. The Pirates’ junior varsity squad finished with a 9-1 record.
Liberty-Eylau went 0-10 last season at the varsity level and 7-3 on the JV. The Leopards will break in a new head coach, with veteran Dewaski Davis taking over the program.
Pine Tree and Liberty-Eylau have met five times in football, the last meeting coming in 2011. The Pirates won the first meeting back in 1968 (28-6), but Liberty-Eylau won in 1992, 1993, 2010 and 2011.
“We’re excited,” Pine Tree head coach Kerry Lane said. “I’ve always liked playing the opener on Thursday. It’s something I’ve tried to do since becoming a head coach, and this is the first time we’ve been able to do it. We’re excited to be playing against an athletic Liberty-Eylau team. I know they struggled a little last year, but there has never been a shortage of talent up there.”
Remaining games on the schedule include Hughes Springs at Harmony on Sept. 3, Winona at Elysian Fields on Sept. 10, Waskom at Arp on Sept. 17, Linden-Kildare at Union Grove on Oct. 1 and Ore City at Harleton on Oct. 15.
Hughes Springs finished 8-3 and Harmony 8-4 a year ago. Winona was 6-5, Elysian Fields 7-5, Waskom 5-5, Arp 2-8, Linden-Kildare 3-7, Union Grove 4-6, Ore City 2-8 and Harleton 10-3.
Kickoff for all games is set for 7 p.m.
At each game, one athlete from each school will receiver a $1,005 college scholarship from KYKX 105.7. To date, Harlen the Sports Guy and Pigskin Bob have awarded 136 $1,005 scholarships.