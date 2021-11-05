Sports editor Jack Stallard takes a by-the-numbers look at Pine Tree’s game at Hallsville on Friday:
2: Players who topped 1,000 yards rushing for the season with their performances in the game. Pine Tree’s Ethan Morgan rushed for 210 yards, giving him 1,100 yards for the season. Hallsville’s Elijah Nicholson rushed for 114 yards on Friday to give him 1,004 yards for the year
14: Points scored in the fourth quarter by Hallsville after Pine Tree had scored 14 in the third period to tie things at 21-21
5: Straight wins by the Pirates against Hallsville before Friday’s setback
81: Total plays run by the Pirates on Friday, who finished with 400 total yards