Sports editor Jack Stallard takes a by-the-numbers look at Pine Tree’s game against Nacogdoches on Friday at Dragon Stadium in Nacogdoches:
0: Turnovers for the Pirates on offense against the Dragons
3: Turnovers forced by the Pine Tree defense — two fumbles and an interception — including a strip sack by Joseph Fisher and recovery by Tyrese Jones that led to the Pirates’ go-ahead score in the third quarter
30: Total points allowed in two district games this season to Marshall and Nacogdoches. Marshall scored 64 on Friday against Jacksonville, and Nacogdoches had opened league play last week by scoring 28 in a win over Whitehouse
4: 100-yard plus rushing games for Ethan Morgan in five games this season after he picked up 121 yards and scored once on 20 carries against Nacogdoches
3: Straight wins against Nacogdoches to go along with a 34-7 victory a year ago and a 38-28 win in 2019