From Staff Reports
Braylon Stewart scored two first-half touchdowns, and the Texas High defense clamped down on the Pine Tree offense for the second year in a row as the Tigers remained unbeaten with a 38-0 win in District 9-5A Division II action at Pirate Stadium.
Pine Tree drops to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in district play with the loss and will visit Whitehouse next Friday. Texas High moves to 6-0 and 4-0 and will host Jacksonville.
A year ago, Texas High blanked the Pirates 44-0.
Ethan Morgan rushed for 40 yards on nine carries in the loss for the Pirates. Dallas Dixon and Ahmahd Washington led the defensive effort, and Joseph Fisher blocked a Texas High field goal attempt.
A couple of pass interference penalties against the Pirates kept two first half drives alive for the Tigers.
After the teams traded possessions to open the game, the Pirates were flagged for interference on the next Tiger drive and the visitors took advantage – scoring on a 1-yard run by Stewart with 3:55 left in the opening quarter for a 7-0 lead.
Texas High later drove from inside its own 30-yard line and used a 14-yard touchdown run by Stewart with 5:30 left in the first half to build a 14-0 lead.
An interception by Michael Thomas on Pine Tree’s first play following the ensuing kickoff gave the Tigers the ball at the Pirate 47, and another interference call extended the drive. This time, the Tigers settled for a field goal by Austin Miller to lead 17-0 with just under two minutes left in the half.
The Tigers wasted little time adding to the lead in the third quarter, starting at their own 25 on the opening kickoff and marching for another TD and a 24-0 cushion. Brayson McHenry did the scoring honors on a 24-yard run, and the Pirates were in a 24-0 hole with 10:13 left in the third.
McHenry later connected with Cody Reese on a third-and-nine to keep the drive alive, and Stewart scored on a 7-yard TD run to end the drive and give the Tigers a commanding 31-0 lead with 7:18 left in the quarter.
A Pirate turnover on downs and a 25-yard run by Trent Kelly set up another Tiger touchdown – with Kelly doing the scoring honors on a 5-yard run – and Texas High was in complete command with a 38-0 lead at the 3:25 mark of the third.
Neither team scored in the fourth period. Texas High attempted a 53-yard field goal that was blocked, but after an attempted recovery by the Pirates, the Tigers got the ball back.