Staff writer Thomas Bingham takes a by-the-numbers look at Pine Tree’s game against Whitehouse in Whitehouse on Friday:

150: More Yards by Pine Tree’s offense (333) compared to that side of the ball for Whitehouse (183).

71: Yard touchdown connection between Pine Tree’s Dakylan Johnson and Camron Turner occurred in Friday’s third quarter.

6: Scoreless Quarter Drought by Pine Tree was snapped in Friday’s second half. The Pirates were also shutout in all four quarters of last week’s 38-0 loss against Texarkana Texas High.

4: Significant sacks caused by the Pine Tree defense forced a combined loss of 21 Whitehouse yards.

1: Blocked Pine Tree field goal attempt in Friday’s scoreless first half.

