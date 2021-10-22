Staff writer Thomas Bingham takes a by-the-numbers look at Pine Tree’s game against Whitehouse in Whitehouse on Friday:
150: More Yards by Pine Tree’s offense (333) compared to that side of the ball for Whitehouse (183).
71: Yard touchdown connection between Pine Tree’s Dakylan Johnson and Camron Turner occurred in Friday’s third quarter.
6: Scoreless Quarter Drought by Pine Tree was snapped in Friday’s second half. The Pirates were also shutout in all four quarters of last week’s 38-0 loss against Texarkana Texas High.
4: Significant sacks caused by the Pine Tree defense forced a combined loss of 21 Whitehouse yards.
1: Blocked Pine Tree field goal attempt in Friday’s scoreless first half.