Pine Tree’s Dallas Dixon and Gilmer’s Dylan Fluellen continued to make plays, helping lead their teams to key wins this past Friday.
For their efforts, Dixon has been named ETVarsity Defensive Player of the Week and Fluellen is the Texas Bank and Trust Offensive Player of the Week for week eight of the regular season for 6A and 5A teams and week three of the playoffs for Classes 4A and below.
Dixon, a junior linebacker, recorded 11 tackles, a tackle for loss and two quarterback pressures in the Pirates’ 27-14 win over Whitehouse at Pirate Stadium on Friday.
The Pirates held Whitehouse 18 points below their season average, and had three key fourth-down stops in the fourth quarter en route to the win.
Dixon, who recorded 75 tackles, nine tackled for loss and seven sacks a year ago as a junior, is one of the key players for a Pirate defense that has held three of five district opponents below their season scoring average so far this season.
Pine Tree opened District 9-5A Division II play with a win over Marshall, holding a Maverick team averaging 25 points per game to just seven. A week later, the Pirates held Nacgodches — averaging 18 per contest — to seven. After giving up 42 in a win over Jacksonville and 44 in a loss to Texas High, the Pirate defense got back on track against Whitehouse last week.
Next up for the Pirates is a road trip to Mount Pleasant. Pine Tree is 6-1-1 overall and 4-1 in district play. Mount Pleasant is 3-5 and 1-4.
Fluellen, a senior receiver, hauled in five passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns n a 42-20 win over Godley as the Gilmer Buckeyes improved to 11-1 on the season and advanced to the third round of the playoffs. The Buckeyes will meet Sunnyvale (6-4) at 2 p.m. on Friday at Bruce Field in Athens.
Fluellen, who has nine catches for 272 yards and five touchdowns in two playoff games this season, ran his career total to 125 catches for 2,219 yards and 26 touchdowns.
For the year, Fluellen has 48 catches for 967 yards and 17 touchdowns. His 17 TD grabs this season eclipses Blake Lynch’s mark of 16 in 2004, and the career mark of 26 passes Curtis Brown (2004-2006). His 109 yards against Godley also gives him the career yardage record as well, according to Gilmer football historian Joe Dodd.