Pine Tree’s D.J. Freeman continues to make big plays while avoiding giving the ball away, and Carthage’s Zay Woods had a big night of takeaways on Friday.
For their efforts, the senior standouts have earned Player of the Week honors for Week 6 of the high school football season.
Freeman is the Texas Bank and Trust Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against Crandall. Woods is the ETVarsity Defensive Player of the Week following No. 1 ranked Carthage’s win over No. 2 Pleasant Grove.
Freeman completed 14 of 16 passes for 268 yards and four touchdowns and carried eight times for 97 yards and another score as Pine Tree moved to 2-0 on the year with a 63-38 win.
In two weeks of action, the Pirates’ senior quarterback has passed for 421 yards and eight touchdowns and rushed for 180 yards and three more scores. He hasn’t thrown an interception in wins over Princeton and Crandall while completing 76 percent of his passes.
Woods, meanwhile, intercepted three passes in Carthage’s 35-7 win over Pleasant Grove.
His first interception came on the last play of the first half in a game that was tied at 7-7. His second pick came on a fourth-down play deep in Carthage territory early in the fourth quarter, and his last interception — and fourth of the season — came in the end zone on Pleasant Grove’s final play of the night.
Pine Tree is idle this week and will visit Wylie East on Oct. 16. Carthage will open District 10-4A Division II action at home on Friday against Center.