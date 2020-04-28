Peace of mind.
That’s what Keith Wright provided Pine Tree Pirate head coach Kerry Lane the instant he was plugged in at strong safety as a sophomore in 2017.
Lane knew he found a keeper that would help fortify the Pine Tree’s pass defense, and Wright never disappointed in his three years patrolling the Pirate secondary.
“Keith knew his responsibilities and he also knew yours,” Lane said. “He played a lot of football for us these last three years.”
Wright, a three-year mainstay for Pine Tree, has decided to continue his football journey at Oklahoma Panhandle State University.
“Keith is a very smart football player. That was probably the reason he started so young. He was a very intelligent football player that did a good job getting everybody lined up,” Lane explained. “He’s about as steady a kid that’s been through here. He never got a lot of the attention some of the others got, but he was there every day and knew exactly what to do.”
Wright’s numbers improved each year for the Pirates. In his sophomore season of 2017, Wright totaled 42 tackles, five tackles for loss and four passes defended. As junior in 2018, he amassed 43 tackles with an interception.
The cream definitely rose to the top this past season for Wright as he racked up 72 tackles, picked two passes, broke up three more and recovered a fumble.
“Keith’s the kind of kid you win games with. I’m happy he gets the chance to use football to help him out in life,” Lane said. “We tell all our kids that want to play college we can help them get somewhere. And when they get a chance to do it, it’s just always a good thing.”
Panhandle State University, located in Goodwell, Oklahoma, is an NAIA affiliate and competes in the Sooner Athletic Conference along with Ottawa University-Arizona, Langston, Lyon, Arizona Christian University, Wayland Baptist, Texas Wesleyan, Texas College and Southwestern Assemblies of God University.
The Aggies finished 3-7 overall and 3-5 in conference play last season.
Lane believes the Aggies are getting a solid, smart, hard-working leader in Wright.
“He’s never really been concerned about being in the spotlight. It never affected the way he showed up and worked,” Lane said. “We were hard on Keith because he expected a lot. It’s good to see all his hard work is paying off.”