NACOGDOCHES — Sam Williams just kept playing, kept scrapping and kept clawing Saturday afternoon when things had slipped away from the Pine Tree Pirates.
To Pirate head coach Kerry Lane, it's things like his team's resolve and fight down the stretch that show him that the program is heading to where it needs to be.
Pine Tree's best season in 44 years ended at 9-2-1 with a 34-21 loss in an area playoff to Nederland. The Bulldogs led 20-0 at halftime.
The nine wins and the Pirates' playoff win were the most since 1976.
"That shows you a lot about who Sam Williams and these seniors are as people," Lane said. "I told them in the locker room that we were going to claw back into this game and we almost did.
"That was a bad first half of football and as frustrating as that is, I was even more proud to see them claw back in the second half with everything they had."
It hurt and it was supposed to, Lane said.
"When you invest a lot, it's supposed to hurt when you lose and mean a lot when you win," Lane said. "We had both of those this year. These kids, these coaches and this community have invested a lot.
"The growth in this program is a all a direct reflection of the type of kids that were on that field today. It's supposed to hurt when you've put that much into it."
Pine Tree continues to check boxes with now five seasons with Lane at the helm. First it was making the playoffs then winning a playoff game.
They never talked about the accomplishments this year, they let others do that while continuing to work.
"It's been an historic year and we didn't talk about it but they knew," Lane said. "There were steps every year and I think it's a belief. This group of kids believes they can win and succeed. We were never the biggest team on the field, usually not the fastest but we worked to be the toughest and hardest-working. These guys bought in to that and it showed.
Lane spent a few moments after addressing the team with his seniors, a group that includes DJ Freeman, who will graduate with 91 total career touchdowns, Courtney Stitmon and a long list of other Pirates.
The Pirates will bring back several starters, particularly on defense.
"They wanted to put Pine Tree back on the map and bring this program back to life over the past couple of years and they've done that," Lane said. "I told them in that huddle, what they've done for this program, you can't measure in wins. They've done so much more than what the win-loss column says and those things have laid the foundation for a long time."