The Pine Tree Pirates recorded a season-high on the scoreboard Friday, rolling to a 70-35 win over Hallsville in the season finale for both teams at Pirate Stadium.
Pine Tree moves to 8-1-1 on the season, the first Pirate squad to reach eight wins in a season since 1977, and the Pirates locked up a home playoff win in the process. Pine Tree will host A&M Consolidated at 7 p.m. on Friday back at Pirate Stadium in a rematch of last year’s first-round game won by Consolidated in College Station.
It was another night at the office for Pine Tree quarterback DJ Freeman, racking up 113 yards rushing on five carries and completing 7 of 14 passes for 163 yards and three touchdowns on the evening.
Pine Tree jumped on the board first, scoring quickly on their opening drive. The Pirates used eight plays to go 73 yards downfield, capping their drive with a 10-yard rushing touchdown from Freeman. A successful PAT from Brandt Herber put the Pirates up 7-0.
Hallsville wasted no time bouncing right back. Quarterback Tyler Lee hooked up with wide-out Brayden Walker for an 8-yard catch and score. A successful PAT tied things up 7-7.
Walker finished the game with three catches for 93 yards and hauled in two touchdowns.
On Pine Tree’s next possession, Freeman found a lane and raced down the field 66 yards to the Pirates up on the Bobcat 5-yard line. One play later, Tyler Sheffield powered his way into the end zone to regain the lead. The extra-point was good and the Pirates to 14-7 lead midway through the first quarter.
Courtney Stitmon came up big for the Pirate defense with an interception that set the Pirates up on the Pirate 44-yard line. Freeman threw a dart out the Nikema Williams for a 56-yard catch and score. Another good PAT put the Pirates up 21-7 to close out the first quarter.
Pine Tree opened up the 2nd-quarter scoring right away when Sheffield found his way into the end zone from 12-yards out.
Sheffield finished the night with nine carries for 127 yards rushing and three touchdowns for the evening. One of which came at the 9:35 mark of the second quarter, where he went 46 yards to the house to give the Pirates a commanding lead, 42-7.
The Pirates went into the half up 55-21 after running-back Jayden Smith punched it in from three yards out to close out the half.
After Hallsville suffered a quick three-and-out the open the second half, it was time for Ethan Morgan to carry the rock for the Pirates. On the Pirates next drive, Morgan found a lane and hauled it 68 yards to the end zone to extend their dominating lead, now 63-21 at the 9:20 mark of the third quarter.
Morgan had a great night. Logging 118 yards on 15 carries and rushing for three touchdowns. One of those three scores came with just over a minute left in the third quarter. Morgan darted into the end zone from nine yards out to now put the Pirates up 70-21, topping their season-high of 63 points against Crandall on Oct 2.
Hallsville faced the mother of all hills to climb back up but, did find the end zone in the fourth quarter. With 9:13 left, Lee found Walker again downfield, this time for a 75-yard catch and score. A successful PAT set the score at 70-28.
Tyler Lee finished the night for the Bobcats throwing 13 of 27 for 198 yards, one interception, and threw two touchdowns. Lee also rushed for 83 yards and hauled in two rushing touchdowns.