MOUNT PLEASANT — Big plays and stingy defense have been common for Pine Tree this season and, in turn, the Pirates have strung together its best regular season in nearly 40 years.
Pine Tree jumped ahead early and rolled from there Friday night in a 45-23 win over Mount Pleasant at Sam Parker Field to give the Pirates their seventh win of the season for the first time since 1983.
With the win, Pine Tree moves to 7-1-1 overall and 5-1 in District 9-5A, DII action heading into the regular season finale at home against Hallsville. A young Mount Pleasant squad drops to 3-6 overall and 1-5 in district action.
The big plays came in bunches and DJ Freeman was involved in most of them per the usual. Freeman had 11 carries for 116 yards, including scoring runs of 51 and 13 yards.
He added three scores through the air on a 204-yard night that included strikes of 82, 71 and, for good measure, two yards.
Tyler Sheffield also hit the century club on the ground with 152 yards on 17 carries, including a 39-yard score.
Keelan Turner hauled in four catches for 125 yards with an 82-yard catch-and-run score. Nikema Williams followed with three catches and a 71-yard touchdown.
Jayden Williams was the third score from Freeman on a 2-yard catch on third-and-goal.
Brandt Herber drilled a 42-yard field goal with ease to put Pine Tree ahead, 10-0, after the first quarter.
Defensively for the Pirates, Jeremiah Blinks, Greg Kalulu and Nathaniel Sanchez picked off Mount Pleasant passes.
Grant Calloway recovered one of two Tiger fumbles and Courtney Stitmon finished with two sacks. Dallas Dixon turned in an all-around night as the Pirate defense held Mount Pleasant to 173 rushing yards on 41 carries.
The Tigers punted four times and had five turnovers.
A 36-yard kickoff return set up a 51-yard scoring run from Freeman on the second snap of the night.
Stitmon had pressure as the Tigers turned it over down downs. Mount Pleasant’s Damonte Minter picked off a tipped pass on the next Pirate possession but the Pine Tree defense responded with a quick three-and-out.
Herbert’s boot made it 10-0 Pine Tree after the first quarter.
Freeman did his damage through the air in the second quarter with strikes to Turner and Williams.
The Pirates cashed in on two Mount Pleasant turnovers in the third quarter on Freeman’s second scoring run and his pass to Smith on a 2-yard third-and-goal pass.
Sheffield, already over 100 yards, got his score late in the third quarter on a 39-yard sprint down the middle of the field.
Jalen Williams finished with two touchdown runs for Mount Pleasant, which closes out the season at Jacksonville on Friday.
Miller McCumby hauled in a 34-yard pass from Baker Peterson for the Tigers’ second score.