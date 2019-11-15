COLLEGE STATION – For a brief moment late in the third quarter, Pine Tree looked like it might just be able to pull off the unthinkable and shock third-ranked A&M Consolidated in the Class 5A Division II bi-district playoffs.
Senior Gabe Adams returned a punt for a 45-yard touchdown to knot the game at 14 with just under 4 minutes left in the third, but Consol dominated the final 15 minutes to beat the Pirates 42-14 on Friday night at Tigerland Stadium.
The Tigers quickly marched down the field, going 52 yards on five plays following Adams’ touchdown. Quarterback Gage Pahl capped the drive with a 1-yard TD run to give Consol the lead for good. Pahl added touchdown passes to Devin Price and Valen Jones, and Brian Darby scored from a yard out in a 21-point fourth quarter aided by three Pine Tree turnovers.
“We played a great second half,” Consol head coach Lee Fedora said. “They were a good football team, and we saw how [junior quarterback DJ Freeman] can take off and run. We had some bad snaps offensively that put us in bad position, but overall [it’s great] coming away with a victory.”
The victory sets up a rematch between Consol (11-0) and Fort Bend Marshall in the area round. The Buffalos knocked off the Tigers 49-31 last season on the way to a state runner-up finish.
Pine Tree (5-6) enters the offseason with plenty to feel good about, both in Friday’s game and for the future.
“I was proud of our effort,” Pine Tree head coach Kerry Lane said. “We’re building a program here. ...and we’ve got tough kids. I knew we’d come out here and scrap, but we turned the ball over, and we gave up a short field too many times to too good of a team.
“We return almost the whole team [next year]. I think we’re going to get better and better every year.”
The Pirates took a 7-0 lead with 54 seconds left in the first quarter as Freeman connected with JJ Sparkman on a slant for a 9-yard touchdown. Pine Tree took advantage of a short field, marching 52 yards in seven plays.
Freeman gave a stout Consol defense trouble in the first half, rushing for 58 yards on 12 carries and completing 7 of 13 passes for 62 yards, often turning broken plays into positive gains. He finished with 91 rushing yards on 23 carries and 139 passing yards on 11-of-20 with an interception, showing an explosive connection with senior receiver Sparkman, who caught six passes for 124 yards.
“They’ve done it all year,” Lane said of the offensive duo. “JJ Sparkman is a really good football player and a great kid, and DJ’s a scrapper. Not many kids that are 150 pounds can run around and play 5A football like he does.”
Consol quickly answered the Pirates’ early touchdown a 6-yard touchdown run from Pahl on a quarterback draw, which was set up by a 29-yard pass from Pahl to Price on the first play of the second quarter.
The Tigers then forced a turnover on downs at midfield and took a 14-7 lead on a 28-yard touchdown pass from Pahl to Jones with 7:47 left in the half.
The Pirates missed a key opportunity to tie the game late in the second quarter when Adams dropped what appeared to be a sure touchdown pass from Freeman on fourth down.
Pine Tree senior quarterback Corey Thomas Jr. came in late in the fourth quarter in his final game for the Pirates. He completed 2 of 5 passes for 53 yards and led a drive into the red zone before it stalled.