There’s no doubt that it’s all playoff mode this week for the Pine Tree Pirates.
With a considerable buzz around the team’s showdown with A&M Consolidated, head coach Kerry Lane said he hasn’t seen any of that on the field.
“It’s been football mode,” Lane said. “The approach doesn’t change much. We’ve shown up and got to work on an opponent.
“Don’t get me wrong, there’s excitement in the community and with the kids but out here, when we’re going, it’s business as usual. They’re focused on the task at hand and it’s been a good week of practice and getting better.”
The Pirates open the Class 5A, Division II playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday at Pirate Stadium against A&M Consolidated, which ousted them in the first round in 2019 in College Station. This season, the Pirates enter as the second seed while the Tigers, district champions a year ago, check in as the third seed out of 10-5A, DII.
“They’re a very tradition-rich program that believes in what they do and doesn’t beat themselves a lot,” Lane said. “We obviously played them last year so we’re familiar with their schemes and a few returning players.
“They’re a program that’s been in the playoff a lot and has experience in the win or go home games. They’ll show up ready to go so we’ll have to be at our very best.”
Consolidated pulled away late in 2019 for a 42-14 win but now has to travel to Pirate Stadium where the Pirates are looking for their first playoff win since 1976 after completing their first eight-win season since 1977.
“Schematically, they’re the same and, again, just believe in what they do and that shows,” Lane said. “Last year, they were just so freakishly athletic everywhere. They still have some really talented kids but they’re not as dynamic as they were last year. That’s not a knock, they were just that good last year.
“This year, they’re a little more well-rounded as a team where last year at a few spots — a kid going to Oklahoma, a kid going to Texas A&M, they were just freaky athletic.”
Lane said the biggest key will be the Pirates’ offensive line against the Tigers’ defensive front. The Pirates use a rotation up front of Christian Webb, Cole Salazr, Connor Carrell, Joseph Monk, Luis Vazquez, Brode Hodges and Jacob Hall.
As well as tight end DeAundre Heath, who made the move to tight end to fill an important role in the Pirate offense.
“It’s nice to have several players that we trust up there,” Lane said. “In the past, we’ve rolled into a season with six or seven varsity linemen and now we’ve got a few more. We’ve got some kids that have really earned the right to play so even if they’re not “starters,” they’ve put in the work to get in there and show what they can do.
“It’s a very unselfish bunch, like DeAundre, who has always played defense and played well on defense but has made the move without any whining to tight end. He’s a tough, smart player that has stepped up for us.”
That area will be key for the Pirates on Friday.
“We’ve got to take care of the football and control the line of scrimmage,” Lane said. “In the games that we’ve been able to do that, we’ve been successful. Everyone says that but we really put in the work every week to be able to do that and this week isn’t any different.
“I think the strength of our offense is our line and the strength of their defense is their line. It’ll be a good test.”
A test that the Pirates, who are both enjoying and ignoring the hype at the same time, have put in the work to prepare for.
“I can’t control what people are saying outside of here but here, when we’re working, there’s not talk of revenge or redemption or any of that,” Lane said. “There’s talk about what we can do today to get better and be 100 percent ready for Friday.”
