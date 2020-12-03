Pine Tree has heard all of the ‘first time since’ this or that all season long as they’ve constructed a seven-win season.
They’ll save all that for the football banquet.
“We feel pretty good right now but we know the work is far from finished,” senior defensive end Sam Williams said. “We’re playing together and playing hard as one.
“If we keep doing that then we have a good chance.”
The season record for the Pirates, who enter the regular season finale tonight against Hallsville at 7-1-1, has been noteworthy. The seven wins is the most for Pine Tree since 1983. A win over the Bobcats would be the first time to hit eight wins since 1977.
A few weeks ago, Pine Tree head coach Kerry Lane reminded his team, then at 5-0, that they haven’t done anything yet. The Pirates have since clinched a playoff spot, the third trip to the postseason in Lane’s five years, but the message is still the same.
“It hasn’t changed,” Lane said. “Of course there’s excitement but I always tell them that those things are banquet talk — that’s for the end of the year. We’re focused on winning a football game (tonight), seeing how the district and playoffs shake out and then get 100 percent focused on that.
“I don’t see any difference. I’m sure they hear stuff outside of here but we don’t hear them talk about it. They show up, go to work and get better.”
“I think we’ve done a good job of staying level headed and that’s important,” senior safety Greg Kalulu said. “It’s important to be disciplined each and every snap. That’s a big part of how we practice and how we play. That’s what we’re focused on.”
The Pirates are doing these things with a total-team effort this season. With its offense continuing a trend of putting up points — averaging over 34 for the fourth-straight season — the Pirate defense has had a marked improvement this season.
Opponents are averaging 22.7 points per game this season through nine, the fourth-straight season with a drop in points allowed and a far cry from the average of 47 points allowed per game seven seasons ago.
Williams and Kalulu are two of five on the defense that started as sophomores with several more that saw significant playing time.
Kalulu noted that the Pirate defense came into the season with a chip on their shoulder.
“People were hanging 40s on us and that had to change,” Williams said. “We’ve got a group that’s played varsity since we were sophomores and that’s showing. Coach (Jacob) Holder, he’s a really good defensive coach and makes sure that everyone is doing their job. It’s not about one person making a play, it’s about doing your part for the whole team. He preaches that.”
Lane noticed the team speed once the Pirates hit the practice field this past summer and once the pads came on, he noticed something else.
“The first time we went live in practice and had a chance to get after it, those kids were playing with an edge,” he said. “The thing I like is there’s a sense of pride on that side of the ball right now. That was big.”
The Pirates close out the regular season against a rival in Hallsville (0-8, 0-6) that, due to COVID-19, hasn’t played a game in nearly a month.
“I know they’re going to come out fired up and we’re going to get their best shot,” Lane said. “They’ve got nothing to lose so I know they’re going to come out swinging.
“Watching their first game on, you can tell they’ve gotten better every game. It’s a new staff and they’ve got the belief. We’ve got to play our game and take care of business.
“I’m glad the game is happening, not only because we need to play a game but it’s important for the kids. It’s the last regular season home game for our seniors and the last game for those Hallsville seniors.”
Pending results tonight, the Pirates are projected to grab the second seed out of District 9-5A, DII and host A&M Consolidated in the first round.
A win tonight will lock that up and continue to add to a storied season for the Pirates but they’ll talk about those things later.
“We’ve got to play our game,” Kalulu said. “We’ve got to play our culture.”
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. tonight at Pirate Stadium.