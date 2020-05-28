D.J. Freeman has dazzled ever since he first stepped foot on the field at Pine Tree’s Pirate Stadium. It was evident from his freshman year in 2017 that Freeman was going to be something special.
As Freeman readies for what should be a banner senior season, he keeps busy during the COVID-19 pandemic lifting weights from confines of his own house. He’s also getting in a lot of running and throwing the ball with senior-to-be teammate Elijah Hall.
“I’ve been on my game a lot and working out more. I’m at home more, so I’m taking advantage of the extra time I have,” said Freeman. “Things have gone so fast. It’s really unbelievable that I’m getting ready for my senior year.”
Freeman ranks as one of the top returning quarterbacks in East Texas and hopes to draw continued interest from college scouts in what will be his senior swan song.
The Hawaii Tiki Bowl Senior All-Star Game recently extended Freeman an invitation to play in the end-of-the-season extravaganza that could serve as another audition for prospective college coaches.
“It’s definitely a great honor to be invited to this game. I’ve never been to Hawaii. I’m really looking forward to going. But my senior season is really my main focus,” Freeman said.
Freeman gets to spend six days on the islands and receive top-notch instruction from collegiate coaches. He’s set to arrive on Dec. 30 and the game is scheduled for Jan. 4, 2021 in Honolulu.
The subject matter shifted quickly for Freeman, who clearly has his focus on leading the Pirates back to the playoffs.
“It’s all about my teammates. We want to make the playoffs. I’m happy with the direction we’ve got and believe we can go past the first round,” said Freeman. “I think I’ve become a good leader and more vocal. That’s probably where I’ve grown the most these past few years.”
Freeman is like a stick of dynamite. He has the ability to take it to the house from any spot on the field. It would be unwise to discount Freeman based solely on his 5-9, 160-pound frame.
The numbers speak for themselves. Freeman has passed for 3,097 yards and 36 TDs over the last two seasons. He also rushed for 1,340 yards with 20 TDs.
Freeman currently holds two offers heading into 2020 from D2 East Central University in Oklahoma and North Florida Prep School in Tallahassee. He’s also drawing interest from UT-San Antonio, Lamar University and Army.
“I’m not really worried about it. Things will work out,” Freeman said. “I believe I’ll be playing college football at some level in 2021.”