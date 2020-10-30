The Pine Tree Pirates ran the ball often and effectively Friday night to secure a 34-7 District 9-5A Division II win over the Nacogdoches Dragons at Pirate Stadium.
The Pirates, who held a second straight opponent to just seven points, had 357 yards of total offense and 273 of those yards coming by way of the ground game.
Pine Tree had the ball to start the game and wasted no time getting points on the board. Tyler Sheffield put the Pirates on top, taking the ball 59 yards to the end zone on the first play from scrimmage. Brandt Herber’s extra-point attempt was blocked by the Dragons’ strong safety Dillion Williams, but the Pirates still secure the lead right out the gate, 6-0.
Nacogdoches answered right back on their opening drive. Using just under four minutes of clock and seven plays, the Dragon’s quarterback Reid Boyett found D’marea Weaver wide-open in the end zone for an 8-yard catch and score. Jesus Ibarra extra point was good, and the Dragons took a 7-6 lead early in the first.
Boyett, finished the evening with 213 yards passing and completed 19 of 33 with one touchdown, along with two interceptions.
Weaver went on the be Boyett’s favorite target for the even with eight catches for 120 yards and one touchdown.
After great defensive stands from both teams, keeping the score at just 7-6 at the end of the opening frame. Nacogdoches had the ball early in the second quarter. Pine Tree’s cornerback Courtney Stitmon picked-off Boyett and set the Pirates up on the Dragons 12-yard line.
Three plays later, Jayden Smith found the end zone from two yards out. This time, a successful extra-point from Herber put the Pirates up, 13-7.
Smith, found the end zone multiple times Friday, scoring all three times he touched the ball. Once through the air and twice on the ground, both from two yards out. One of his rushing touchdowns came late in the second quarter to extend Pine Tree’s lead to 27-7.
Just before the break, Nacogdoches put together a seven-play 62-yard drive to get them to the Pirate five-yard line with only five ticks to go on the clock. The Pirate defense stood firm as time ran out, stopping the Dragons from scoring, keeping their 27-7 lead intact at half-time.
Early in the first half, Pine Tree’s Sheffield came up limping and didn’t return for the second half, putting the running game on the back of junior running back Ethan Morgan. Morgan put in some serious groundwork for the Pirates, carrying the ball 23 times for 159 yards.
In the third quarter, after the Pirates used a heavy dose of Morgan to chew up over five minutes of clock. DJ Freeman hooked up with Smith in the end zone for a seven-yard catch and score. Herber’s extra point was good and the Pirate’s took a commanding 34-7 lead nearing the end of the quarter.
Freeman finished 7 of 13 for 84 yards and two touchdowns through the air. He also had five carries for 40 yards on the evening.
Pine Tree (4-0-1, 2-0) will host Jacksonville on Friday.