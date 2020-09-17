Kerry Lane has a long list of things he hopes to see tonight when the Pine Tree Pirates host the Tyler High Lions in the lone scrimmage of the year for both teams.
Mostly, he wants to see a lot of Pirates get in on the action.
“I’m going to be huge on playing a ton of kids,” Lane said. “This year, more than ever, depth is going to come into play so having the twos and threes able to come in and function and make plays is going to be key.”
The junior varsity and freshmen squads will take the field first at Pirate Stadium starting at 5 p.m. The JV and 9th grades will scrimmage simultaneously, with the JV on the south end (scoreboard) and the freshmen on the north end (flag poles).
The varsity squads will tangle at 7 p.m., running a total of 48 plays followed by four goal line plays apiece, a kicking segment and then two 12-minute game situation halves.
“From a player standpoint, I just want to see the kids play hard,” Lane said. “It’s never going to be perfect this time of year, but we want to see perfect effort and for the kids to have fun. I think that part will be easy.”
The Pirates return good numbers on both sides of the ball.
On offense, the key is senior quarterback D.J. Freeman, who passed for 2,216 yards and 20 touchdowns and rushed for 1,160 yards and 16 more scores a year ago in leading Pine Tree to a 5-6 finish.
Finding weapons around him is the first order of business.
“We graduated two of the best wide receivers I’ve ever coached,” Lane said. “We have some talent at that spot, but we need to see who is going to step up and play.”
Linebackers Ryan Levingston (80 tackles, six TFL, two sacks) and Dallas Dixon (75 tackles, nine TFL, seven sacks) are two top veterans on the defensive side.
Tyler High is coming off a 3-8 finish under veteran head coach Ricklan Holmes.
Pine Tree will open the season at home on Sept. 25 against Princeton, and then visit Crandall on Oct. 2. After an idle week on Oct. 9, Pine Tree will visit Wylie East on Oct. 16 and then open district play at Marshall on Oct. 23 before finally retuning home again on Oct. 30 against Nacogdoches.