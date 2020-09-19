Pine Tree head coach Kerry Lane came away pleased with the Pirates’ scrimmage against Tyler High on Friday.
The Pirates, simply, got after it.
“Overall, it was good to play someone else, play live with officials and have the chance to get some things cleaned up and learn about our team,” Lane said. “It was a typical scrimmage, I thought we played really, really hard but not really, really good at times. It wasn’t very clean at times but the kids got out there and played hard.”
Pine Tree brings back 15 starters overall this season, eight on offense and seven on defense.
That experience showed on offense with the Pirates putting up several touchdowns in the scrimmage, which featured controlled and live portions, where it was 7-0 in favor of Pine Tree.
Quarterback DJ Freeman threw touchdown passes to Keelan Turner and Torrell Collins and returning running back Tyler Sheffield ran well, Lane said. Backup quarterback Hunter Gleason had a touchdown pass as well. Lane praised the play of right tackle Cole Salazar.
“Wearing them out,” Lane said of Salazar.
The ultimate goal was to get players on the field and Lane said the Pirates did just that.
“Those guys did what we thought they could do and then it’s always nice to get surprised by some young kids getting their first live action,” Lane said. “We limited a lot of those guys, had a few out for various reasons and were able to get a lot of players in there, probably the entire roster.”
Two in particular on defense were Cody Janner and Tyrese Jones, who stepped in at linebacker and dominated, Lane said. He also had strong words for defensive back Courtney Stitmon.
“He made plays all over the field,” Lane said.
Pine Tree opens the season on Friday at home against Princeton, a team he doesn’t know much about.
But after Friday, he knows a lot more about his Pirates.
“Monday morning, we’ll break down the film with them and focus on us then it’s on to Princeton in the afternoon,” he said. “We’re going to keep working on getting us better.
“We have a solid foundation to do that.”