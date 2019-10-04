MOUNT PLEASANT — It was a good night to pad the stats and Pine Tree’s D.J. Freeman took full advantage.
The junior Pirate QB completed 22 of 36 passes for 305 yards and two touchdowns. He added 123 rushing yards rushing with another three scores as the Pirates rolled to a 56-25 rout of the Mount Pleasant Tigers Friday night at Sam Parker Field.
Junior halfback Tyler Sheffield added 137 yards on 23 carries with two touchdowns. Senior wideouts J.J. Sparkman and Gabe Adams added to the banner evening which Pine Tree piled up 630 yards offensively.
Sparkman, in only his second game of the year, made up for lost time with 11 grabs for 185 yards and a score. Adams, meanwhile, reeled in seven passes for 114 yards and a TD.
Mount Pleasant senior signal-caller Kaleb Johnson had a memorable night in his own right with 325 yards on 14 of 22 and a couple scores.
Pine Tree built on its 21-7 halftime lead by going six for six on third downs in the second half. The Pirates found paydirt on all five of their possessions in the second half.
The Pirate defense turned away Mount Pleasant on downs when Jamarian Brown couldn’t pull in a Johnson pass from six yards out on fourth and goal.
Mount Pleasant had stopped the Pirates on their initial offense possession on downs when a Freeman pass to Sparkman went high.
Pine Tree would not be thwarted on its second series as Sheffield burst through the middle, gave a little shake and was on his way to a 60-yard TD trot.
The Pirates moved 96 yards in two plays. Freeman gobbled up 19 on a keeper. Mount Pleasant was tagged for a late hit at the end of the Freeman run.
The Tigers were quick to answer Pine Tree’s score when Jalen Williams went in from four yards out on a option right with less than a minute to go in the first.
Thompson moved the chains on a third and seven when he found Miller McCrumby all by his lonesome for a 43-yard gain. This set Mount Pleasant up in good shape inside the Pine Tree 20 at the 18.
Rashad Levingston came up with a fumble recovery a few possessions later the Pirates after the Tigers moved to the 20.
Pine Tree’s next tally came at the conclusion of a 13-play, 60-yard sojourn when Freeman slipped in from a yard around left end on third and goal with 1:27 before the half.
Freeman had a pair of fourth down conversions to Adams in the drive. The first, a 13-yard peg, came on fourth and four. The second covered 15 yards and moved the sticks on fourth and three.
Keelan Turner picked a Thompson pass as the half was drawing to a close to set up Pine Tree’s next score before the break.
Freeman dialed up Adams, who made like a volleyball player, on a 45-yard scoring toss with just 15 seconds left before the halftime horn.
Pine Tree (3-2, 2-0) is home Friday against Jacksonville, while Mount Pleasant (2-3, 0-2) is on the road at Marshall.