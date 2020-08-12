PITTSBURG — Hoping to wash away the bitter taste of a losing season and quick playoff exit, Brad Baca starts year six with the Pittsburg Pirates revitalized and ready for a return to winning ways.
Baca, who took Pittsburg to the Class 4A, DII quarterfinals in 2018, has led the Pirates to a pair of 10-win seasons in his tenure.
With the return of seven starters both offensively and on defense, the 36-year-old coach believes his crew is capable of making noise this season.
“This team is very close to the 2018 team. We had two or three guys that were DI caliber. But across the board, we have more guys coming in with experience on this team,” said Baca.
“We actually have even more guys that are really good players than we had in 2018. Plus we have that experience with seven starters back both ways.”
The straw that stirs the drink for the Pittsburg defense is junior middle linebacker Christian Bates. Baca calls him a natural with a nose for the football.
“Christian was the backbone of our defense last year. He’s the quarterback of the defense getting guys lined up and calling the strengths,” Baca explained. “He plays with such physicality and tenacity. All the other guys kind of rally around it and feed off his energy.”
Bates, who led the Bucs with 146 tackles last fall, is already drawing interest of several DI suitors and is likely to be highly sought as a senior in 2021.
“Christian is very vocal and will push our guys and encourage them. But he’ll challenge them if he feels like the job is not getting done. And they respond,” said Baca.
Offensively, the Pirates plan to employ a two-quarterback rotation with senior Putt McCain and junior Jaxson Ramsey.
“Both guys have certain things they do really well and both will play. McCain also plays receiver for us as well,” said Baca.
Pittsburg’s running game should be a strength as junior Brayden Bolton is back after rushing for 1,064 yards and scoring 14 touchdowns last season. He was also a standout defensive back for Baca.
“Brayden was all district on offense and at defensive back as well. He never came off the field. Played the whole game,” Baca said.
The Pirates scrimmage at Chapel Hill on Friday, Aug. 21, before teeing things up for real a week later when they host the Jefferson Bulldogs on Aug. 28.