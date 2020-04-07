Spring football generally affords Pine Tree coach Kerry Lane the opportunity to get a good look at young prospects and see how they will fit into future plans.
Those plans have been shelved.
“Spring ball has been canceled across the state. We’re gonna still try to get some 7-on-7,” said the fifth-year head coach. “Our staff does such a good job staying in touch with their position groups. Everybody’s got their kids and I usually try to stay in touch with the seniors.”
Thus is life in quarantine and dealing with a COVID-19 pandemic.
“At first we kind of got off of them. We didn’t know when we’d get to come back. So we posted some home workouts for them. Our strength coach (Cody) Ellis does a good job with that. And we kind of left them alone,” Lane explained.
“As things progressed, we made weekly contact with them and now we’re putting our installs on Hudl. The kids are gonna watch them and report back with quizzes per position group.”
Lane knows these are uncharted times we’re living in and he’s confident they’re doing the best they can doing considering the circumstance.
“You don’t know how much of it sticks. We’re just trying to do what we can do. Our kids are pretty good. The ones I have talked I know really miss it,” he said. “No kid likes school, but now that it’s been taken away from them, I think a lot of them have realized just how important a part of their life it is.”
Lane said it’s been refreshing to know just how much his kids miss being around the field house and the absence of their comradeship.
“Realistically, I’d be shocked if we get our kids back before July. But I’m hopeful we get them back in June. The people that study this thing are waiting for a peak,” said Lane. “We hoping to get back to a little more normal life. So if we do get them back in June, we do have a plan in place.”
With this year’s spring practices not happening across Texas, the Pirates, like many other normal spring participants, will be able to start fall practice the first week in August. They’ve also been afforded the opportunity to add a second scrimmage to their schedule.
“I’m grateful we’ve got a two-year starter coming back in DJ Freeman. We have eight (offensive starters) and eight (defensive starters) coming back, so we really don’t have a whole lot of questions we need to get answered in the spring,” Lane said. “So that is good for us we have the bulk of our team coming back. I still wanted to see a few kids go through the spring. But I think everyone is at the same disadvantage.”
Pine Tree has added a controlled-scrimmage with New Caney that’s to be played in Lufkin either Aug. 14 or 15. The Pirates, who finished 5-6 in 2019 with a first-round playoff loss to A&M Consolidated, close out their scrimmage portion against Gilmer before opening 2020 on the road against Liberty-Eylau on Aug. 27.