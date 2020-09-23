Pine Tree was working a drill when a player messed up his assignment.
Instead of a redo, Pirate head coach Kerry Lane offered a quick word.
“You only get one chance in this game, learn from it and move on,” said Lane, who is entering his fifth season at Pine Tree.
That just shows the expectation as game week arrived for the Pirates as well as all Class 6A and 5A programs across the state who were delayed by a month.
It was a week that they weren’t sure would arrive at times and, just like a play in a special teams drill, they’re not taking anything for granted.
“It’s amazing that game week is here just like it was amazing just to get back to working out and practicing,” said Courtney Stitmon, a three-year varsity player and a key cog in the Pirates’ defense. “There was a time when we thought it wouldn’t happen but we just kept the faith and kept working.
“This past month, it’s been tough seeing everyone else play but it’s been good. We had some people surprise me out here, especially on defense. We’ve got so many guys that can play and we learned that about our team.”
With high numbers back from 2019 and participation levels are even higher for the Pirates, who have made the postseason in two of Lane’s four years at the helm. Now, Pine Tree sets its sites on its first playoff win since 1976.
“We’ve just got to show up every day and get better,” Lane said. “I know it sounds cliche but that’s the truth and for the most part, this group has done that. We have our moments, everyone does, but they’ve got those expectations and goals. It’s about today and what we can do to get better today.
“It’s nice to have high expectations. We’ve continued to climb over the past few years and these guys are hungry. We’ve got to work to live up to them.”
With 15 starters back overall, including eight on offense and seven on defense, the experience and play-making ability is there but returning running back Tyler Sheffield knows what it’ll take.
“Leadership. We’ve got 30-plus seniors so there are a lot of leaders on this team and that’s shown so far through everything that we’ve dealt with,” Sheffield, an 1,100-yard rusher with 10 touchdowns in 2019, said. “It means something to us and we know what we want to accomplish. Now, we’ve just got to go do it and keep working.
“That leadership is the key this year. We’re always together, working hard and as a whole.”
Offensively, the Pirates welcome back three-year starter DJ Freeman, who has put up video game-like numbers in his time at quarterback. With Sheffield and Jayden Smith returning alongside him, the Pirates will look to find the top targets out wide and have options there.
“We’ve got a lot of players back but we also lost some really good ones,” Lane said. “Guys are going to have to step up and take those spots. We’re senior-heavy on that side of the ball, which is a good thing, and the expectations go up with that as well. We expect to have great practices, not good practices on offense. They all know that.”
Added Sheffield: “There are a lot of guys out there that have the ability to surprise some people.”
While points haven’t been an issue for the Pirates — a school-record 423 in 2018 and 412 in 2019 — an emphasis has been placed on the defense, which returns seven starters including Stitmon and the linebacker duo of Ryan Levingston and Dallas Dixon.
“We’ve got so many that can play and the rotation is going to be fast,” Stitmon said of the Pirate defense.
Lane challenged his defense this past week in practice after the offense was moving the ball and the Pirates rose to the occasion with a stand.
“Defensively, our energy was high in the scrimmage against Tyler High,” Lane said. “We got after them pretty good other than a couple of plays. Our defense really flew around so the effort and energy was great.
“We’ve got things to clean up and continue to find those guys that can jump in there and go — just keep building.”
As the expectations and excitement around Pirate football have both continued to build year-in and year-out of late, Pine Tree is ready to put it all together and show that those things aren’t just preseason hype, they’re attainable goals.
“I think we definitely have the ability to surprise some people,” Stitmon said. “It’s going to take hard work and dedication like we’ve done through all of this.
“It’s going to take family.”
Pine Tree opens the 2020 season against Princeton at 7 p.m. Friday at Pirate Stadium.