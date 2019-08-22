Scrimmages can often provide a good barometer as to how well a team is progressing or regressing.
After nearly two weeks of grueling practice and hitting on one another, the Pine Tree Pirates finally face someone in a different colored jersey tonight (7:30 p.m.) with a controlled scrimmage against the Tyler Lee Red Raiders at Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
The controlled portion will be broken into two 24-play segments. Lee’s first and second offenses go against Pine Tree’s defensive ones and twos. The format will flips and work on the kicking game follows. The two schools then close out the evening playing two live 12-minute quarters.
Fourth-year Pirate head coach Kerry Lane hoping he sees more progress and not so much recess from his team as they prep for the 2019 season opener at Bullard on Aug. 30.
“I think it’s always important to play someone else. And you want to see the kids play well and their hard work pay off. As far as the score, I don’t worry about that much. We’ll play a lot of kids and keep it pretty base,” said Lane. “I’ve never worried about the score. But you do want to see your kids play well. The biggest thing for the coaching staff is you want to see them play someone else.
“You got kids you think are good in spots and you got kids you don’t think are good in spots. So you kinda want to watch them against someone else and see how they do. It’s a good measuring stick to get you primed up before you start keeping score.”
Lane views a controlled scrimmage pretty much from the same prism today as he did when his Pirates scrimmaged Longview in 2016.
“That first year I think it was more to see if we could get out there and function. Now, I know we can function. I think we’re good in a few spots and there’s few spots we need to get a lot better in. I want to see if that holds up against someone else,” Lane said.
“It’s hard to tell when you play each other every day. If you look really good on offense, is it because your defense is bad, or vice versa? I think kids too get comfortable working against one another. It’s different when they got someone new over there. They either step up and play better, or sometimes they don’t play as well. You want to find all those things out.”
The coach has been encouraged by what he’s seen from his team through eight workouts. Energy and intensity has been running on a high level in practice and breaking bread with Tyler Lee affords an opportunity to work in actual game settings.
“We script our plays. The only time we’ll get off the script is like in a third and short or third and long. If it’s third and medium we stay on the script. That’s because we want to see certain things versus certain looks,” Lane explained. “Everything we’ve listed I want to make sure we hit. We’ve got 20 or so plays in there that we want to see those run with certain kids getting the ball. We come out of the scrimmage getting all that on video it’s a success.”
Lane spent his first two scrimmages as a head coach against Longview in 2016 and 2017 calling the offense. He’s since turned play calling over to third-year offensive coordinator Jason Bachman. This, in his estimation, has helped him better dedicate focus to individual players on both sides of the ball.
“I think it’s made me do a better job at being the head coach. I’m not worried about the execution of one play. I can zone in on and watch players and watch the whole mentality of our team,” he said. “I’m also able to focus a little more on the defensive side of the ball. I’m not over there worried about what we’re calling next. Now that I’m not calling the plays I don’t have to do that anymore.”
The offensive line has been retooled and looking good, according to Lane. Senior left tackle Jadarlon Key, Pine Tree’s only returning full-time starter, has improved his stock by getting stronger in the weight room, bending better and improving his stamina to play longer with good energy.
Lane also lauded the play of junior right tackle Cristian Webb and junior right guard Cole Salazar. Lane also recognized junior outside linebacker Greg Kalulu for his work along with cornerback play from the junior trio of Keelan Turner, Courtney Stitmon and Kendle Thomas.
“We’re as good at corner as we’ve ever been. All three of those kids can really run and cover well. I think going against Gabe (Adams) and JJ (Sparkman) everyday has made them better,” said Lane. “Keelan Turner is the fastest guy on our team and he covers JJ pretty well. JJ has to go big-body him up to make a play because he’s right in his hip everywhere he goes. That’s promising because we’ve got some pretty good receivers in our district.”