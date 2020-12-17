Who wants it the most?
Kerry Lane has Pine Tree in a second-round playoff football game for the first time since 1976, and a win over Nederland on Saturday would send the Pirates to a third-round game for the first time in school history.
Numbers aside, Lane said it's really a simple scenario heading into the contest at Stephen F. Austin State University's Homer Bryce Stadium.
"I've said it for two weeks now. Once you get to the playoffs, you have to be the team that wants it more," Lane said. "You have to be the team that is most willing to scrap and claw the most to get to that next game."
Lane said he believes the Pirates will take care of that part on the field Saturday, which all comes after a week of trying to retain a bit of normalcy off the field.
"When we walk into the locker room and blow the whistle and say it's time to go to work, the kids go to work," Lane said. There is a bit of a different vibe around the school. ...maybe some more people talking to them than in the past, but the kids are just working hard and trying to get ready to play football. We're trying to keep it as normal as possible. We're trying to focuse on what got us here and what it's going to take to give us the best chance to still be playing next week."
Here's a look at the Pirate's area playoff game against the Nederland Bulldogs.
"CLASS 5A, DIVISION II
AREA PLAYOFFS
Pine Tree vs. Nederland
Time: 2 p.m. Saturday
Stadium: SFA’s Homer Bryce Stadium, Nacogdoches
Records: Pine Tree (9-1-1); Nederland (8-2)
Coaches
Pine Tree: Kerry Lane
Nederland: Monte Barrow
Last game: Pine Tree 34, A&M Consolidated 28 (OT); Nederland 37, Houston Sterling 0
Up next: Today’s winner will face either Fort Bend Marshall or Montgomery next week
WHEN PINE TREE HAS THE BALL
Pine Tree: OL Connor Carrell … OL Joseph Monk … OL Luis Vasquex … OL Christian Webb … OL Cole Salazar … OL Brode Hodges … OL Jacob Hall … TE DeAundre Heath … QB D.J. Freeman (79 of 155, 1,690 yards, 20 TD, 2 Int; 111 carries, 866 yards, 8 TD) … RB Tyler Sheffield (149 carries, 999 yards, 12 TD) … RB Ethan Morgan (116 arries, 687 yards, 6 TD) … WR Keelan Turner (33 catches, 868 yards, 8 TD) … WR Nikema Williams (24 carries, 496 yards, 5 TD) … Jayden Smith (9 catches, 108 yards, 5 TD)
Nederland: Evan Whitehead … Kyndon Fuselier … Mikey Rangel … Kade Scott
WHEN NEDERLAND HAS THE BALL
Pine Tree: DL Brycelen Phillips … DL Rashad Levingston … DL Sam Williams … DL Cameron Turner … LB Dallas Dixon … LB Ryan Levingston … LB Tyrese Jones … DB Courtney Stitmon … DB Greg Kalulu … DB Tylur Neal … DB Jeremiah Blinks
Nederland: Josh Mazyck (143 carries, 1,251 yards, 18 TD; 23 catches, 336 yards, 1 TD) … Rene Cunningham (76 carries, 255 yards, 4 TD; 110 of 174, 1,816 yards, 15 TD, 7 Int) … Beau Seymour (27 carries, 173 yards, 1 TD) … Kyndon Fuselier (45 catches, 1,082 yards, 13 TD) … Lance Nicolasora (20 catches, 183 yards)
Quick hits
Good luck finding two more balanced teams offensively. Pine Tree has rushed for 2,599 yards and passed for 1,733 yards, while Nederland has rushed for 1,852 yards and passed for 1,863 yards … Pine Tree averages 39.1 points per game offensively while giving up 25.5 per outing. Nederland scores 35.1 points per contest and allows 18.4 … Both teams feature dynamic playmakers at QB. Pine Tree’s Freeman has accounted for 7,937 yards and 90 TDs in his three seasons – passing for 5,077 yards and rushing for 2,860 yards … Cunningham was one of Nederland’s top receivers a year ago before making the move under center in 2020
Did you know?
Pine Tree’s 11 opponents this season are a combined 57-52-1 … Nederland’s 10 opponents are a combined 40-60, with just two having winning records … Pine Tree’s lone loss came to 10-0 Texas High … Nederland’s two losses were by a combined four points to Lufkin (31-28) and Port Neches-Groves (22-21) … After missing the playoffs from 2002-2016, Pine Tree has reached the postseason three times in the past four seasons under Lane … The Pirates have never played in a third-round playoff game, falling in the second round in 1950 and 1976 … Nederland won a Class 3A state title in 1957