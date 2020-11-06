Jacksonville gave Pine Tree all it could handle Friday night, keeping the score close throughout the entire game. But when the chips were down, the Pirates did just enough to stay on top and pick up a 49-42 District 9-5A Division II win at Pirate Stadium.
Pine Tree moves to (5-0-1, 3-0) on the year, but this victory did not come easy. Both teams exchanged touchdowns early and often for all four quarters of play.
With senior running back Tyler Sheffield out with a leg injury, junior running back Ethan Morgan carried the rock for the Pirates. Morgan had 29 carries for 195 yards and had three touchdowns for the evening. He looked comfortable in the starting role and proved to be effective when carrying the ball.
Pine Tree won the toss and received the kickoff to start the game. They got to work right away, capping a seven-play 62-yard drive with a touchdown pass from DJ Freeman to Keelan Turner for a 19-yard catch and score. Brandt Herber’s extra-point was good, giving Pine Tree a 7-0 lead to start the 1st quarter.
Jacksonville started their trend for the night of bouncing right back immediately.
They used up most of the first quarter with a 13 play drive, eating 7:31 off the clock, and converting three fourth-downs. One of which was a 17-yard fake punt to keep the Indians drive alive. They finished that drive with a six-yard pass from quarterback Patrick Clater to Kasey Canady to even the score at 7-7.
Before the first quarter was over, Morgan found the end zone for his first score of the game, rushing into the end zone from just nine yards out and extending the Pirates lead to 14-7.
Jacksonville evened the odds with a 23-yard touchdown grab from Latrail Rivers tossed by Clater to tie things, 14-14 with 9:04 left in the 2nd quarter.
With 8:03 remaining in the second quarter, Freeman took matters into his own hands and scored from 28 yards out on the keeper to push Pine Trees lead to 21-14.
Freeman finished tonight’s game with 144 yards rushing on 11 carries. He also completed 5 of 9 passes for 131 yards passing and threw one touchdown for the evening.
At the 5:09 mark of the second quarter, Jacksonville tied things up again with a 39-yard pass from Clater to Devin McCuin. A successful PAT tied things 21-21.
Just before the break, the Pirates got their lead back with a four-yard rushing touchdown from Morgan.
The Pirates went into the half now up 28-21.
The Pirates came out white-hot, after a great defensive stand stopped the Indians on fourth down to get the ball back.
With the Pirates facing a fourth and two, Freeman found a hole and headed up the field, rushing 53 yards before he was tackled at the Indian’s 5-yard line.
Jayden Smith finished the drive, punching it into the end zone from just a yard out to extend the Pirates lead to 35-21 with 6:06 remaining in the third quarter.
Jacksonville, now down 42-21 with little time remaining in the 3rd, found the end zone when Clater hit wide-out Tony Penson in stride for a 27-yard catch and score, keeping the Indians in range now down, 42-28 to close the third quarter.
At the 4:19 mark, Freeman thought he put the final nail in the coffin, scoring from just four yards out to give the Pirates a 49-35 lead with the end in sight.
Isaiah Mallard set the Indian’s back up in scoring range, taking the kickoff 90-yards before he was brought down at the Pirates 10-yard line.
Clater then found Rivers in the end zone for a 10-yard touchdown pass with 3:52 left in the game and the score with Pine Tree still up 49-42.
The Pirates picked up some key first downs on their final drive to ice the game and come away with a hard-fought victory.
Next week, Pine Tree head to Texas High.