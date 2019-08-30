BULLARD — Placing a trio of rushers over the century mark, the Pine Tree Pirates rolled to a 47-30 win Friday night against the Bullard Panthers.
The Pirates piled up 582 yards offense and collected 25 first downs. They were also flagged for 16 penalties and 145 yards in infractions.
Junior QB DJ Freeman accounted for 130 yards rushing and 190 passing. Tyler Sheffield also stepped off 130 yards on 11 totes, while Jayden Smith added 120 yards on 12 touches.
Gabe Adams finished with five receptions for 131 yards as Pjne Tree scored on three of four second half possessions.
Bullard’s Tristen Shewmake put up a gallant fight for Bullard as he rushed for 141 yards and passed for 106.
Freeman had TD totes of 77 and four yards connected on scoring tosses of 50 and 34 yards to Adams.
The Pirates took a 26-16 lead to the break, using big plays to account for three of their scores.
Colton Munoz stormed through to block a Panther punt at 10:16 of the first quarter. This set the Pirates up with a first down at the host’s 27.
Freeman slipped three tackles on his way to a 19-yard jaunt to the Panther 5. Two plays later it was Smith pushing across from the two.
The point after failed, but Pine Tree assumed a 6-0 lead with 8:51 to play in the opening period.
Bullard cut the lead in half when Christian Moore drilled a 22-yard field goal at 6:59. The Panthers got a 16-yard pass from Shewmake to Nic Hooley aided by a Pirate personal foul.
Pine Tree’s Dallas Dixon dropped Shewmake for a 4-yard loss when Moore was called on to kick.
The Pirates forced Bullard to turn the ball over on downs on its next possession and Freeman made them pay dearly.
On second down from his own 23, Freeman took the snap on a straight keep and glided 77 yards to the house. The point after missed the mark a second time and the Pirates led 12-3 at 3:39 of the quarter.
Bullard quickly responded to Freeman’s dash when Landon Wheeler took the ensuing kickoff back 80 yards. Moore toed the point after to make it 12-10 with still 3:27 to play in a long first quarter.
Sheffield took a dump pass from Freeman and tuned in a 19-yard gain. Adams took a post pattern pass from Freeman in stride for 50 yards and a 19-10 advantage with 9:14 left in the half. Brandt Herber got his chance to kick and made good on the point after.
The Panthers went on an 11-play, 56-yard push consuming 4:47 of the play clock. Shewmake paired with Hooley the final 9 yards for the score and a 19-16 deficit.
Pine Tree navigated 70 yards in eight snaps for its final mark of the half. Freeman, who had 114 first half yards on nine carries, won a foot race to the corner pylon at 1:10. Herber again was true on the kick to make it 26-16 at halftime.