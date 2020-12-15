Who wants to keep playing the most?
That was the question Pine Tree head coach Kerry Lane challenged the Pirates with heading into a cold, rainy practice on Tuesday.
This past week, the Pirates answered that question with a dramatic overtime win over A&M Consolidated to open the postseason, the first playoff win at Pine Tree since 1976.
“It was a fun night, I can say that now,” Lane said. “We didn’t start off playing our best but we found a way to win against a good team that through a lot of stuff at us but we got it adjusted and found a way. We found ways to make plays at the end of the game that we didn’t make throughout the game.
“It’s what I told them before practice, it’s that time of the year where it comes down to who wants the next week the most. Last week, we definitely did.”
Now, that next week has arrived as the Pirates shifted their focus to a Saturday afternoon tilt against the Nederland Bulldogs, who opened the postseason with a 37-0 win over Houston Sterling. The Bulldogs check in at 8-2 on the season.
“They’re a very solid program with a lot of tradition and pride,” Lane said. “They’re going to be well-coached with a staff that’s been there a long time.”
Offensively, the Bulldogs are averaging 35.1 points per game and meet a Pirate defense that’s allowed an average of 24.3 points per game.
“They’re a lot like us,” Lane said. “They want to run the ball and they’ve got a talented running back who is a lot like our kids, not too big but real shifty and quick. They’re pretty good at receiver and the quarterback is an athlete, he can run it and throws it good enough. We’re going to have to find a way to make them play left handed and throw it more than they want to.”
Defensively, Lane said the Bulldogs’ plan should be much like the Pirates in taking away the ground game.
“They’re very disciplined and want to play a heavy box,” he said. “They’ve got a lot of kids that you can tell have played a lot of ball, just very savvy.”
Excitement was high following a historic win and Lane said he saw that carry over into this week as the Pirates prepare for Round 2 for the first time in over 40 years.
“We’ve got to be excited about still playing football,” Lane said. “At this point, everyone is talented, everyone has good players, everyone has all of that but it comes down to who can execute in those moments and who really wants to keep playing the most.”
Pine Tree is off to a solid start in those two areas this postseason.
Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. Saturday at SFA’s Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches.