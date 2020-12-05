The Pine Tree Pirates keep checking off the boxes.
First seven-win season since 1983. Check.
First eight-win season since 1977. Check.
Home playoff game. Check.
The biggest check still looms, however, and the Pirates can take care of that one on Friday when A&M Consolidated visits Pirate Stadium for a Class 5A Division II bi-district playoff game. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
It’s a rematch of last year’s bi-district game played in College Station, a game that Pine Tree trailed by just a touchdown before Consolidated took control and scored three times in the final stanza for a 42-14 win.
Now comes the rematch.
“It’s big. The kids wanted this game,” Pine Tree head coach Kerry Lane said. “We wanted the rematch. We played them really well for three quarters last year, and then it got away from us. The kids are excited about the rematch and playing at home. As coaches, you have a plan for almost everything, but there’s not a lot of planning you can do for a four-hour trip. Being able to play here at Pirate Stadium is big.”
The Pirates earned the right to host a playoff game by completing the regular season with an 8-1-1 record and finishing second in the district race.
Pine Tree closed out the regular season with a 70-35 win over arch-rival Hallsville, rolling up 572 total yards. The Pirates had 367 rushing yards on 34 carries, with Ethan Morgan (17 carries, 151 yards, 3 TD) and Tyler Sheffield (8 carries, 118 yards, 3 TD) both topping the century mark. Quarterback D.J. Freeman added 97 yards and a TD on the ground and added 173 passing yards and a couple of touchdowns.
“We knew they (Hallsville) would come out throwing haymakers and do whatever they had to do to spoil it for us,” said Lane, who is now 5-0 against Hallsville since taking over in 2016. “The kids handled it well. They did a good job executing the game plan. It was 7-7, and then we rattled off 35 points in a row. It was good to get some young kids some playing time.”
Lane said he doesn’t want the Pirates dwelling on the past, but said he is proud of the season Pine Tree has put together so far.
“Eight wins...We tell the kids all the time, that’s the kind of stuff we’ll talk about at the banquet, but I do give them a lot of credit,” Lane said. “A lot of good kids have come through Pine Tree since 1977, and these kids got it done. We coach them hard. We work them hard, and it’s nice to see that hard work pay off.”
A&M consolidated finished third in District 10-5A Division II. The Tigers are 8-2 on the year, with both losses coming in district play — 27-7 to Huntsville and 38-14 to Montgomery.
Pine Tree’s lone loss was a 44-0 setback against unbeaten district rival Texas High. The tie was a 10-10 split with Kennedale in a game called at halftime due to a power outage at Kennedale’s stadium.