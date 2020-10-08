Spot the ball and play.
That’s the approach that head coach Kerry Lane and Pine Tree are taking on the road to face an opponent that they’ve had two days to prepare for.
A unique and solid opponent at that.
Originally on its bye week this week, the Pirates scrambled Wednesday afternoon after its next opponent, Wylie East, cancelled next week’s game due to the coronavirus. That led to Lane finding a game against Kennedale on Friday and flipping its by week to next week.
“Adapt and move on, we’ve been preaching it all year and here we are,” Lane said. “Originally, we didn’t want to have our open week this week with district coming up but that’s how it ended do and after Wylie East canceled due to COVID-19, it gave us the opportunity to start looking.
“No one wants to get ready to play a game against someone in two days, that’s not how you draw it up. It’s a scramble for everyone but I think it’s a good things for our kids to play this week and have next week to get ready to go into a tough district race.”
This isn’t preparing for just any team on short notice. Kennedale, off to a 4-0 start this season, brings its potent and rarely-seen Wing-T offense into the equation. Lane said the Pirate defensive staff wasn’t staying up all night but they’ll be working to prepare.
“I told the guys that I didn’t quite throw them under the bus but they’re job is tough to have to prepare for a Wing-T football team and one that’s been very successful at doing it on short notice,” he said.
The move actually aligns Pine Tree’s schedule with the rest of District 9-5A, DII, which kicks off Oct. 23. The Pirates will open against Marshall.
“That was a big deciding factor too,” Lane said. “We weren’t guaranteed to find a game next week and were going to have to travel if we did.
“Let’s saddle up and go.”
Pine Tree (2-0) looks to brings its potent offense on the road while giving its defense a unique challenge.
“I do like that the kids and coaches were excited, at least in front of me,” Lane said. “They’re pumped and just want to play.
“I want to see how they respond. They’ve got nothing to worry about, nothing to lose. I made this decision and it’s on me. Let’s just go out, play hard and let it fall where it may. They’ve worked hard and know our potential. Let’s go play our game.”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Wildcat Stadium in Kennedale.